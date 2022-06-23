Yachting Monthly Summer 2022 – On Sale 23 June 2022

Inside the Summer 2022 issue of Yachting Monthly: how to anchor off the beaten track, how to lightning proof your boat, the story of a family who left farming for life afloat in the UK, the latest performance cruising boats from Beneteau, cruising Sweden in a crabber… and more!

Sailing Skills

Skippers’ tips: Mooring buoy pick up • Choosing an electric outboard

A question of seamanship: Knocked out crew? What do you do?

Adventure-proof anchoring: How to anchor off the beaten track with confidence that your boat won’t drag

Learning curve: ‘The windvane went, then the autopilot.’ What next?

Sailing through France to the Med: Get your boat ready for an inland voyage

Cruising

Becoming sea gypsies: One family leaves farming for life afloat in the UK

Herm anchorages: Hidden gems to discover on the little island’s east coast

Around Ireland: Sailing a Maxi 1000 solo around the Emerald Isle

Sweden in a crabber: An idyllic family summer cruise in Scandinavia on a trailer-sailer

Solo ocean rescue: A singlehanded sailor sets off across the Atlantic, but diverts to help 319 migrants adrift

Gear and boats

Lightning proof: Nigel Calder on what it really takes to protect your boat

Gipsy moth IV lives on: We meet the new owner of Chichester’s iconic boat

Iridium go! tested: We put the Predict Wind satellite package to the test

Me and my boat: Rachael Sprot discovers the Island Packet 380’s charm

New boats: Beneteau comes back with a bang with two additions to its sporty First range of yachts

Clutches, cleats and jammers: What do you need where, how to service it, and how to add new hardware to your deck

Regulars

Editor’s letter: Aweigh from it all

News: French ports of entry • Suhaili compass • Falmouth buoys

Letters: YM cover up • Preventers • Who is liable? • Seize off propellers

Pete Goss: How to move a boat

Dick Durham: The search for speed

Lu Heikell: Light wind sailing

Cruising community: Readers’ news

Books: Fleeing the USSR by boat

Confessional: 15 minutes late