Yachting Monthly Summer 2022 – On Sale 23 June 2022

Inside the Summer 2022 issue of Yachting Monthly: how to anchor off the beaten track, how to lightning proof your boat, the story of a family who left farming for life afloat in the UK, the latest performance cruising boats from Beneteau, cruising Sweden in a crabber… and more!
Sailing Skills
Skippers’ tips: Mooring buoy pick up • Choosing an electric outboard
A question of seamanship: Knocked out crew? What do you do?
Adventure-proof anchoring: How to anchor off the beaten track with confidence that your boat won’t drag
Learning curve: ‘The windvane went, then the autopilot.’ What next?
Sailing through France to the Med: Get your boat ready for an inland voyage
Cruising
Becoming sea gypsies: One family leaves farming for life afloat in the UK
Herm anchorages: Hidden gems to discover on the little island’s east coast
Around Ireland: Sailing a Maxi 1000 solo around the Emerald Isle
Sweden in a crabber: An idyllic family summer cruise in Scandinavia on a trailer-sailer
Solo ocean rescue: A singlehanded sailor sets off across the Atlantic, but diverts to help 319 migrants adrift
Gear and boats
Lightning proof: Nigel Calder on what it really takes to protect your boat
Gipsy moth IV lives on: We meet the new owner of Chichester’s iconic boat
Iridium go! tested: We put the Predict Wind satellite package to the test
Me and my boat: Rachael Sprot discovers the Island Packet 380’s charm
New boats: Beneteau comes back with a bang with two additions to its sporty First range of yachts
Clutches, cleats and jammers: What do you need where, how to service it, and how to add new hardware to your deck
Regulars
Editor’s letter: Aweigh from it all
News: French ports of entry • Suhaili compass • Falmouth buoys
Letters: YM cover up • Preventers • Who is liable? • Seize off propellers
Pete Goss: How to move a boat
Dick Durham: The search for speed
Lu Heikell: Light wind sailing
Cruising community: Readers’ news
Books: Fleeing the USSR by boat
Confessional: 15 minutes late