Yachting Monthly Summer 2020 – on sale 18 June

Welcome to the latest issue of Yachting Monthly, packed with great features, including:

SAILING SKILLS

Rig checks to refine your boat

Getting your rig set up properly can refine your boat and help you iron out its foibles

Skippers’ tips

Proper ventilation • Vet wrap wonder • Anchor yawing remedy

A question of seamanship

Is it worth moving to a new anchorage?

Eyeball navigation

A guide to getting close to the coast with confidence

Cross-Channel adventures

Plan your escape to the Continent

CRUISING

The Netherland’s virgin islands

Former YM editor Kieran Flatt sails his Twister 28 to the new artificial archipelago of The Netherlands and finds nature running riot

French adventure

A young family encounter a grisly crime whilst cruising the picturesque inland waterways

Charming Corsica

Plan your week discovering breathtaking anchorages

Anchorage: Antigua

A protected quiet haven on Antigua’s eastern coast

Cornish Idyll

Anchoring off the quaint fishing village of Cadgwith

GEAR AND BOATS

Solar power

A practical guide to staying off-grid with the latest panels and tech

Learning curve

Wayne Palmer shares his experience of first-boat buying

New Gear

Tiny EPIRB • Updated glass repairs • Small boat bilge cleaning

The power of data

The new NMEA network bringing speed and power

Me & my boat

The versatile Southerly 42RST

REGULARS

Editor’s Letter The call of the sea

News England reopens for boating

Letters ColRegs AIS concern

Pete Goss The thrill of the hunt

Dick Durham A watery war grave

John Simpson The sound of sailing

Cruising community Good deeds

Cruising log A testing passage

Books 117 Days Adrift

ConfessionS Holding on