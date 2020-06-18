Yachting Monthly Summer 2020 – on sale 18 June

Welcome to the latest issue of Yachting Monthly, packed with great features, including:
SAILING SKILLS
Rig checks to refine your boat
Getting your rig set up properly can refine your boat and help you iron out its foibles
Skippers’ tips
Proper ventilation • Vet wrap wonder • Anchor yawing remedy
A question of seamanship
Is it worth moving to a new anchorage?
Eyeball navigation
A guide to getting close to the coast with confidence
Cross-Channel adventures
Plan your escape to the Continent
CRUISING
The Netherland’s virgin islands
Former YM editor Kieran Flatt sails his Twister 28 to the new artificial archipelago of The Netherlands and finds nature running riot
French adventure
A young family encounter a grisly crime whilst cruising the picturesque inland waterways
Charming Corsica
Plan your week discovering breathtaking anchorages
Anchorage: Antigua
A protected quiet haven on Antigua’s eastern coast
Cornish Idyll
Anchoring off the quaint fishing village of Cadgwith
GEAR AND BOATS
Solar power
A practical guide to staying off-grid with the latest panels and tech
Learning curve
Wayne Palmer shares his experience of first-boat buying
New Gear
Tiny EPIRB • Updated glass repairs • Small boat bilge cleaning
The power of data
The new NMEA network bringing speed and power
Me & my boat
The versatile Southerly 42RST
REGULARS
Editor’s Letter The call of the sea
News England reopens for boating
Letters ColRegs AIS concern
Pete Goss The thrill of the hunt
Dick Durham A watery war grave
John Simpson The sound of sailing
Cruising community Good deeds
Cruising log A testing passage
Books 117 Days Adrift
ConfessionS Holding on