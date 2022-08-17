Yachting Monthly September 2022 – On Sale 18 August 2022

Inside the September 2022 issue of Yachting Monthly: Pete Goss provides an extensive guide to night sailing and Andy Pag takes a look at the pitfalls of finding great crew for a long passage.
Rachael Sprot takes a closer look at the classic Sadler 26 and we take the new, sporty Dehler 30 OD out for a test sail. Plus how machine learning can now help protect, manoeuvre and navigate our boats. All this and much more!
Sailing Skills
Night sailing: Pete Goss takes the fear out of sailing after dark
Skippers’ tips: Better tiller lashing • Radar mounting • Stern-anchor webbing
A question of seamanship: What would you do if your GPS failed?
Learning curve: ‘I had spares for everything but a burst coolant hose’
Finding crew: Avoid the pitfalls to find great crew for long passages, says Andy Pag
Cruising
Women in sailing: ‘I support women in sailing, but…’ Helena Schneider shares her experiences
Anchorage: Finding shelter in Scotland’s Loch Skipport and Loch Fyne
Autumn in the Cyclades: A quiet cruise around the Greek islands
Cruising logs: Snakes on a boat! • Cruising in the Netherlands’ Schelde
Gear and boats
Southampton Boat Show: With a whole host of new boats, chandlery and watersports, here’s our take on what to see
Dehler 30 OD on test: If you like going fast, easily, then this boat might just be the most fun you can have afloat
Sadler 26: The ultimate small yacht, or just a big dinghy? asks Rachael Sprot
Cameras on board: Machine learning can now help protect, manoeuvre and navigate our boats
Boat barbecues: Get those sausages sizzling without stepping ashore with six of the best boat grills
Regulars
Editor’s letter: Night fever
News: Disposing of old boats • RYA delays • Greek regulations • Ladder safety
Letters: Cluttered pontoons • Weed warning • Combi AIS PLB • Preventers
Pete Goss: In tech we shouldn’t trust
Dick Durham: ‘Third World’ of racing
Lu Heikell: There be dragons
Cruising community: A record-breaking duo
Books: A Gypsy Life, Clare Allcard
Confessional: An act of God