Yachting Monthly September 2022 – On Sale 18 August 2022

Inside the September 2022 issue of Yachting Monthly: Pete Goss provides an extensive guide to night sailing and Andy Pag takes a look at the pitfalls of finding great crew for a long passage.

Rachael Sprot takes a closer look at the classic Sadler 26 and we take the new, sporty Dehler 30 OD out for a test sail. Plus how machine learning can now help protect, manoeuvre and navigate our boats. All this and much more!

Sailing Skills

Night sailing: Pete Goss takes the fear out of sailing after dark

Skippers’ tips: Better tiller lashing • Radar mounting • Stern-anchor webbing

A question of seamanship: What would you do if your GPS failed?

Learning curve: ‘I had spares for everything but a burst coolant hose’

Finding crew: Avoid the pitfalls to find great crew for long passages, says Andy Pag

Cruising

Women in sailing: ‘I support women in sailing, but…’ Helena Schneider shares her experiences

Anchorage: Finding shelter in Scotland’s Loch Skipport and Loch Fyne

Autumn in the Cyclades: A quiet cruise around the Greek islands

Cruising logs: Snakes on a boat! • Cruising in the Netherlands’ Schelde

Gear and boats

Southampton Boat Show: With a whole host of new boats, chandlery and watersports, here’s our take on what to see

Dehler 30 OD on test: If you like going fast, easily, then this boat might just be the most fun you can have afloat

Sadler 26: The ultimate small yacht, or just a big dinghy? asks Rachael Sprot

Cameras on board: Machine learning can now help protect, manoeuvre and navigate our boats

Boat barbecues: Get those sausages sizzling without stepping ashore with six of the best boat grills

Regulars

Editor’s letter: Night fever

News: Disposing of old boats • RYA delays • Greek regulations • Ladder safety

Letters: Cluttered pontoons • Weed warning • Combi AIS PLB • Preventers

Pete Goss: In tech we shouldn’t trust

Dick Durham: ‘Third World’ of racing

Lu Heikell: There be dragons

Cruising community: A record-breaking duo

Books: A Gypsy Life, Clare Allcard

Confessional: An act of God