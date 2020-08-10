Yachting Monthly September 2020 – on sale 13 August

The September issue of Yachting Monthly is packed to the gunwales with:
SAILING SKILLS
Short cruises
How to get the best out of a mini adventure when time is limited
Atlantic rescue
Solo skipper Billy Brannan lost his home when he had to abandon ship
Question of seamanship
Could you fix a jammed sheave yourself?
Life-changing sailing
Two teenagers explain how the generosity of others has helped ignite their passion for sailing
Skippers’ tips
Identify no-go areas • Anchor chain neglect • Mainsheet horse
Passage planning perfected
A clever way to ensure you hit your tidal gates
CRUISING
Scottish routes
A guide to some of the world’s best cruising grounds, from the Clyde to St Kilda
Fearsome Welsh passages
Jonty Pearce finds his planning and sailing skills tested on the west coast of Wales
Marmaris, Turkey
A week afloat in a convenient cruising ground renowned for its warm welcome
GEAR AND BOATS
The Big Question
How environmentally friendly are biodegradable cleaning products?
Water impeller
How to properly maintain and change your impeller pump
NEW GEAR
Electric winching • Hand- pumped drinking water • Face coverings
Me & My Boat
Bavaria 36 Cruiser 84 SURVEY SECRETS Ease stress through preparation with this expert guide
REGULARS
EDITOR’S LETTER
NEWS Shrinking insurance market
LETTERS ARC 2020 thoughts
DICK DURHAM Furore over a jolly
PETE GOSS From tiny acorns
CRUISING COMMUNITY Finest hour
CRUISING LOG Sailing without sight
BOOKS Secret Flotillas by Brook Richards
CONFESSIONS Locker legs