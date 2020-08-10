Yachting Monthly September 2020 – on sale 13 August

The September issue of Yachting Monthly is packed to the gunwales with:

SAILING SKILLS

Short cruises

How to get the best out of a mini adventure when time is limited

Atlantic rescue

Solo skipper Billy Brannan lost his home when he had to abandon ship

Question of seamanship

Could you fix a jammed sheave yourself?

Life-changing sailing

Two teenagers explain how the generosity of others has helped ignite their passion for sailing

Skippers’ tips

Identify no-go areas • Anchor chain neglect • Mainsheet horse

Passage planning perfected

A clever way to ensure you hit your tidal gates

CRUISING

Scottish routes

A guide to some of the world’s best cruising grounds, from the Clyde to St Kilda

Fearsome Welsh passages

Jonty Pearce finds his planning and sailing skills tested on the west coast of Wales

Marmaris, Turkey

A week afloat in a convenient cruising ground renowned for its warm welcome

GEAR AND BOATS

The Big Question

How environmentally friendly are biodegradable cleaning products?

Water impeller

How to properly maintain and change your impeller pump

NEW GEAR

Electric winching • Hand- pumped drinking water • Face coverings

Me & My Boat

Bavaria 36 Cruiser 84 SURVEY SECRETS Ease stress through preparation with this expert guide

REGULARS

EDITOR’S LETTER

NEWS Shrinking insurance market

LETTERS ARC 2020 thoughts

DICK DURHAM Furore over a jolly

PETE GOSS From tiny acorns

CRUISING COMMUNITY Finest hour

CRUISING LOG Sailing without sight

BOOKS Secret Flotillas by Brook Richards

CONFESSIONS Locker legs