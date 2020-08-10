Yachting Monthly September 2020 – on sale 13 August

The September issue of Yachting Monthly is packed to the gunwales with:

SAILING SKILLS

Short cruises
How to get the best out of a mini adventure when time is limited

Atlantic rescue
Solo skipper Billy Brannan lost his home when he had to abandon ship

Question of seamanship
Could you fix a jammed sheave yourself?

Life-changing sailing
Two teenagers explain how the generosity of others has helped ignite their passion for sailing

Skippers’ tips
Identify no-go areas • Anchor chain neglect • Mainsheet horse

Passage planning perfected
A clever way to ensure you hit your tidal gates

CRUISING

Scottish routes
A guide to some of the world’s best cruising grounds, from the Clyde to St Kilda

Fearsome Welsh passages
Jonty Pearce finds his planning and sailing skills tested on the west coast of Wales

Marmaris, Turkey
A week afloat in a convenient cruising ground renowned for its warm welcome

GEAR AND BOATS

The Big Question
How environmentally friendly are biodegradable cleaning products?

Water impeller
How to properly maintain and change your impeller pump

NEW GEAR
Electric winching • Hand- pumped drinking water • Face coverings

Me & My Boat
Bavaria 36 Cruiser 84 SURVEY SECRETS Ease stress through preparation with this expert guide

REGULARS

EDITOR’S LETTER
NEWS Shrinking insurance market
LETTERS ARC 2020 thoughts
DICK DURHAM Furore over a jolly
PETE GOSS From tiny acorns
CRUISING COMMUNITY Finest hour
CRUISING LOG Sailing without sight
BOOKS Secret Flotillas by Brook Richards
CONFESSIONS Locker legs