Yachting Monthly October 2022 – On Sale 15 September 2022

Inside the October 2022 issue of Yachting Monthly: How to handle the bureaucracy of sailing to France post-Brexit, our guide to installing lithium batteries onboard your boat, and getting to know the marinised diesel engine.
Rachael Sprot offers her guide to the Baltic and offers up some boathandling tips for this unique sailing destination. We bring you the top tips you need to become sailing’s latest influencer (or, at least, improve your video and photography skills if that all sounds a bit much).
Out on the water, David Harding tests the new Hanse 460, we take another look at the Hallberg-Rassy 340, and Theo Stocker tests a range of polarised sunglasses to give you our pick of the best.
Sailing Skills
How to be a social media sailor: Fancy yourself as the sailing scene’s latest influencer? Discover how
Skippers’ tips: Singlehanded mainsail handling • When will fog clear?
A question of seamanship: Will a headland provide enough shelter?
Learning curve: A series of nasty weather fronts turns Pete Nielsen’s journey to Florida into a dangerous ride
Sailing to France after Brexit: How to navigate border bureaucracy on your next Channel crossing
Cruising
Small isles, big cruising:Hayley Kirkby discovers the unique beauty of these inner Hebridean islands
Walk on the wild side: Free-diver Dr Lou Luddington gains a unique perspective of La Gomera’s untouched coastline
Baltic discovery: Rachael Sprot shares her must-sees (and boat handling tips) for this stunning area
A commitment to sailing: William Pinkney’s groundbreaking voyage
Gear and boats
Polarised sunglasses tested: Nine pairs of shades for sailing face our rigorous test
Hanse 460 on test: The Hanse 460 is brand new in every sense – but does it measure up to its predecessors?
Hallberg-Rassy 340: Does the Hallberg-Rassy 340 live up to its sporty reputation?
How to install Lithium batteries: Why a proper installation is vital
How it works: The diesel engine
Regulars
Editor’s letter: Baltic bounty
News: UKHO withdraws paper charts
Letters: In praise of marina staff
Pete Goss: Decompression chamber
Dick Durham: Sailing into the past
Libby Purves: Crew wisdom
Cruising community: Chapel Bay, south Wales
Books: The Long Way, Moitessier
Confessional: A rude awakening