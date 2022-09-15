Yachting Monthly October 2022 – On Sale 15 September 2022

Inside the October 2022 issue of Yachting Monthly: How to handle the bureaucracy of sailing to France post-Brexit, our guide to installing lithium batteries onboard your boat, and getting to know the marinised diesel engine.

Rachael Sprot offers her guide to the Baltic and offers up some boathandling tips for this unique sailing destination. We bring you the top tips you need to become sailing’s latest influencer (or, at least, improve your video and photography skills if that all sounds a bit much).

Out on the water, David Harding tests the new Hanse 460, we take another look at the Hallberg-Rassy 340, and Theo Stocker tests a range of polarised sunglasses to give you our pick of the best.

Sailing Skills

How to be a social media sailor: Fancy yourself as the sailing scene’s latest influencer? Discover how

Skippers’ tips: Singlehanded mainsail handling • When will fog clear?

A question of seamanship: Will a headland provide enough shelter?

Learning curve: A series of nasty weather fronts turns Pete Nielsen’s journey to Florida into a dangerous ride

Sailing to France after Brexit: How to navigate border bureaucracy on your next Channel crossing

Cruising

Small isles, big cruising:Hayley Kirkby discovers the unique beauty of these inner Hebridean islands

Walk on the wild side: Free-diver Dr Lou Luddington gains a unique perspective of La Gomera’s untouched coastline

Baltic discovery: Rachael Sprot shares her must-sees (and boat handling tips) for this stunning area

A commitment to sailing: William Pinkney’s groundbreaking voyage

Gear and boats

Polarised sunglasses tested: Nine pairs of shades for sailing face our rigorous test

Hanse 460 on test: The Hanse 460 is brand new in every sense – but does it measure up to its predecessors?

Hallberg-Rassy 340: Does the Hallberg-Rassy 340 live up to its sporty reputation?

How to install Lithium batteries: Why a proper installation is vital

How it works: The diesel engine

Regulars

Editor’s letter: Baltic bounty

News: UKHO withdraws paper charts

Letters: In praise of marina staff

Pete Goss: Decompression chamber

Dick Durham: Sailing into the past

Libby Purves: Crew wisdom

Cruising community: Chapel Bay, south Wales

Books: The Long Way, Moitessier

Confessional: A rude awakening