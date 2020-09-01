Yachting Monthly October 2020 – on sale 10 September

Inside the October issue of Yachting Monthly you will find:

SAILING SKILLS

Pete Goss on reefing

How to keep control of your boat and sail through any blow

Skippers’ tips

Heaving to • Kedge anchor • Nav lights • Sparky scissors

Question of Seamanship

Would you turn back or carry on?

First-time skipper

How to make a success of taking charge with a bit of preparation and planning

CRUISING

Exploring Madagascar

Thom D’Arcy discovers the extraordinary culture and rich natural history of the ‘eighth continent’

Chapman’s Pool

When the wind has a strong northerly element this Dorset anchorage is near perfect

Gorgeous Galicia

Rewarding, sheltered cruising and a balmy climate

Strangford Lough

A sabbatical turns into lockdown for a cruising couple

SPECIAL

A life well sailed

The late Brian Black reflects on his 50 years of sailing memories

Life on the rock

A Fastnet lighthouse keeper recalls being on duty in 1979 as a storm swept through the race fleet

GEAR AND BOATS

Yachts make the best life rafts

The main scenarios for abandoning ship — and how to avoid them

Servicing seacocks

How to keep Blakes and ball valve seacocks tip-top

Me & My Boat

We explore ‘The best Beneteau no one’s heard of’

Anchor chain strength check

How to eliminate weak links to keep your boat secure

REGULARS

Editor’s letter

News Tributes to Brian Black

Letters MOB tactics

Dick Durham Loneliness of the long-distance sailor

Pete Goss Pushed to your limit

Libby Purves Treasured moments

Learning Curve Near collision with an unlit tanker

Cruising Community Harbour Master challenge

Books Sea and Islands

Confessions Just a little more air