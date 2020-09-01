Yachting Monthly October 2020 – on sale 10 September

Inside the October issue of Yachting Monthly you will find:
SAILING SKILLS
Pete Goss on reefing
How to keep control of your boat and sail through any blow
Skippers’ tips
Heaving to • Kedge anchor • Nav lights • Sparky scissors
Question of Seamanship
Would you turn back or carry on?
First-time skipper
How to make a success of taking charge with a bit of preparation and planning
CRUISING
Exploring Madagascar
Thom D’Arcy discovers the extraordinary culture and rich natural history of the ‘eighth continent’
Chapman’s Pool
When the wind has a strong northerly element this Dorset anchorage is near perfect
Gorgeous Galicia
Rewarding, sheltered cruising and a balmy climate
Strangford Lough
A sabbatical turns into lockdown for a cruising couple
SPECIAL
A life well sailed
The late Brian Black reflects on his 50 years of sailing memories
Life on the rock
A Fastnet lighthouse keeper recalls being on duty in 1979 as a storm swept through the race fleet
GEAR AND BOATS
Yachts make the best life rafts
The main scenarios for abandoning ship — and how to avoid them
Servicing seacocks
How to keep Blakes and ball valve seacocks tip-top
Me & My Boat
We explore ‘The best Beneteau no one’s heard of’
Anchor chain strength check
How to eliminate weak links to keep your boat secure
REGULARS
Editor’s letter
News Tributes to Brian Black
Letters MOB tactics
Dick Durham Loneliness of the long-distance sailor
Pete Goss Pushed to your limit
Libby Purves Treasured moments
Learning Curve Near collision with an unlit tanker
Cruising Community Harbour Master challenge
Books Sea and Islands
Confessions Just a little more air