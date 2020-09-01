Yachting Monthly October 2020 – on sale 10 September

YM Oct 2020 Cover

Inside the October issue of Yachting Monthly you will find:

SAILING SKILLS

Pete Goss_Reefing

Pete Goss on reefing
How to keep control of your boat and sail through any blow

Skippers’ tips
Heaving to • Kedge anchor • Nav lights • Sparky scissors

Question of Seamanship
Would you turn back or carry on?

First-time skipper
How to make a success of taking charge with a bit of preparation and planning

CRUISING

Madagascar

Exploring Madagascar
Thom D’Arcy discovers the extraordinary culture and rich natural history of the ‘eighth continent’

Chapman’s Pool
When the wind has a strong northerly element this Dorset anchorage is near perfect

Gorgeous Galicia
Rewarding, sheltered cruising and a balmy climate

Strangford Lough
A sabbatical turns into lockdown for a cruising couple

SPECIAL

Brian Black

A life well sailed
The late Brian Black reflects on his 50 years of sailing memories

Fastnet

Life on the rock
A Fastnet lighthouse keeper recalls being on duty in 1979 as a storm swept through the race fleet

GEAR AND BOATS

Yachts make the best life rafts
The main scenarios for abandoning ship — and how to avoid them

Servicing seacocks
How to keep Blakes and ball valve seacocks tip-top

Me & My Boat
We explore ‘The best Beneteau no one’s heard of’

Anchor chain strength check
How to eliminate weak links to keep your boat secure

REGULARS

Editor’s letter
News Tributes to Brian Black
Letters MOB tactics
Dick Durham Loneliness of the long-distance sailor
Pete Goss Pushed to your limit
Libby Purves Treasured moments
Learning Curve Near collision with an unlit tanker
Cruising Community Harbour Master challenge
Books Sea and Islands
Confessions Just a little more air