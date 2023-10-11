Yachting Monthly November 2023 – On sale 12 October

Inside the November 2023 issue of Yachting Monthly we bust some common Atlantic myths, bring you a fascinating account of the changing face of Svalbard and test the new Elan Impression 43.

Plus Yachting Monthly’s usual news, tech, reviews and much more…

Sailing Skills

Atlantic myths busted: Cut through the wishful thinking to find out what an Atlantic circuit really takes

Skippers’ tips: Proper fendering | Set the tone | Pencil anode peril

A question of seamanship: A ship is nearing in fog. What would you do?

How to avoid accidents at sea: Lessons from recent MAIB accident reports, so you don’t have to learn the hard way

Explore new harbours: Arriving in unfamiliar places can be daunting, but a careful approach can remove the stress and make it fun

Adventures

Reef shipwreck: Wrecked on the same islands twice, 50 years apart

On thin ice: Exploring the fragile beauty of the Svalbard archipelago

Pembrokeshire dreaming: Discover some of the best sailing and wildlife anywhere in the British Isles

Ionian revisited: One family returns to Greece to see what has changed

Ocean Globe Race: On the startline as 14 crews set off on a retro round-the-world race in the wake of the Whitbread

Gear and boats

Elan Impression 43 on test: style, seakeeping and comfort all in one?

New gear: Powerful lithium battery | Low friction block | Long-life lifejacket light

Hull skin fittings: Understand how your seacocks and through hulls work

New boats: Three new 36ft yachts show just how different boats of the same size can be

Portable plotter: We test the latest chartplotter with smart route and weather planning for your boat

Regulars

Editor’s letter: A heady concoction

News: Yacht snags bomb in Croatia | Orca interaction library | Cape Horners

Letters: Flying the Q flag | VAT issues in Portugal | Marine toilet woes

Dick Durham: What drives us to sea

Libby Purves: Fit for the museum

Books: My Ship Is So Small, Davison

Confessional: Big blowout