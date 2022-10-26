Yachting Monthly November 2022 – On sale 13 October 2022

Inside the November 2022 issue of Yachting Monthly: Ken Endean takes a look at whether online tidal predictions should really be considered reliable, particularly when you are in shoal water and we take a look at how you can extend your season as the weather gets colder.

Jon Amtrup, provides a sobering account of climate change in the Svalbard archipelago, which won him this years Brian Black Award for marine environmental journalism and James Stevens takes a look at the rules surrounding offering a tow to others out on the water.

All this plus our usual news, new boat launches, gear and more.

Sailing Skills

Extend your sailing season:Prolong your cruising into the autumn and be rewarded with some truly memorable days afloat

Strage tidal curves: Are online tidal predictions reliable when navigating shoal waters? Ken Endean investigates

Skippers’ tips:Poor man’s davits • Replace your anodes • In praise of kayaks

A question of seamanship: Would you offer a tow in calm conditions?

Learning curve:Chris Humphries battles rough Irish Sea conditions when sailing his new boat home

Cruising

Brian Black Award: This year’s winner, Jon Amtrup, impressed judges with his sobering account of climate change in the Svalbard archipelago

The sail of solitude: YM’s Katy Stickland heads to the start line to speak to entrepid entrants of the 2022 GGR

Northern charm: Joanna Krasuska encounters friendly locals and incredible landscapes in the Faroe Islands

Against a northerly wind: Gear glitches on a shakedown sail from Tollesbury to Southwold

A Scottish sailing season: David Lanceley takes an extended cruise along the west coast of Scotland

Gear and boats

Satellite revolution: A fast new age of internet connectivity is dawning – how will it impact comms at sea?

New boats: Our highlights from the Cannes Boat Show

New gear: The latest cruising kit

Dawn 39: We review the Dawn 39, big sister to the Contessa 32

How it works: Diesel fuel systems

Regulars

Editor’s letter: Tides of change

News: Shortage of marina berths

Letters: Check your exhaust hose

Pete Goss: An obstinate blockage

Dick Durham: A new testament

Lu Heikell: Shoulder season sailing

Cruising community: Around the world in a 34ft boat • Dogs who sail

Books: Blokes Up North, Ken Oliver & Tony Lancashire

Confessional: Land-based yacht