Yachting Monthly November 2022 – On sale 13 October 2022

Inside the November 2022 issue of Yachting Monthly: Ken Endean takes a look at whether online tidal predictions should really be considered reliable, particularly when you are in shoal water and we take a look at how you can extend your season as the weather gets colder.
Jon Amtrup, provides a sobering account of climate change in the Svalbard archipelago, which won him this years Brian Black Award for marine environmental journalism and James Stevens takes a look at the rules surrounding offering a tow to others out on the water.
All this plus our usual news, new boat launches, gear and more.
Sailing Skills
Extend your sailing season:Prolong your cruising into the autumn and be rewarded with some truly memorable days afloat
Strage tidal curves: Are online tidal predictions reliable when navigating shoal waters? Ken Endean investigates
Skippers’ tips:Poor man’s davits • Replace your anodes • In praise of kayaks
A question of seamanship: Would you offer a tow in calm conditions?
Learning curve:Chris Humphries battles rough Irish Sea conditions when sailing his new boat home
Cruising
Brian Black Award: This year’s winner, Jon Amtrup, impressed judges with his sobering account of climate change in the Svalbard archipelago
The sail of solitude: YM’s Katy Stickland heads to the start line to speak to entrepid entrants of the 2022 GGR
Northern charm: Joanna Krasuska encounters friendly locals and incredible landscapes in the Faroe Islands
Against a northerly wind: Gear glitches on a shakedown sail from Tollesbury to Southwold
A Scottish sailing season: David Lanceley takes an extended cruise along the west coast of Scotland
Gear and boats
Satellite revolution: A fast new age of internet connectivity is dawning – how will it impact comms at sea?
New boats: Our highlights from the Cannes Boat Show
New gear: The latest cruising kit
Dawn 39: We review the Dawn 39, big sister to the Contessa 32
How it works: Diesel fuel systems
Regulars
Editor’s letter: Tides of change
News: Shortage of marina berths
Letters: Check your exhaust hose
Pete Goss: An obstinate blockage
Dick Durham: A new testament
Lu Heikell: Shoulder season sailing
Cruising community: Around the world in a 34ft boat • Dogs who sail
Books: Blokes Up North, Ken Oliver & Tony Lancashire
Confessional: Land-based yacht