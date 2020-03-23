Yachting Monthly May 2020 – on sale 26 March

Welcome to a brand new issue of Yachting Monthly, jam-packed with great features, including:

SAILING SKILLS

The 12 common anchoring problems

How our experts trouble-shoot their way out of tight spots when anchoring

Skippers’ tips

Lassoing moorings • Sailing by instinct • Buying a boat abroad

A Question of seamanship

What would you do in a spinnaker situation?

Safety checklist

Make sure you’ve got your safety kit up to scratch

Boat fire drama

‘A putrid smell of burnt oil, fuel and resin filled the air’

CRUISING

A week in France

Lu Heikell sails to the picturesque anchorages and buzzing cultural hubs of the French Riviera

The UK’s 40 best anchorages

Stunning spots to cruise to this summer

Anchorage: Isles of Scilly

Finding anchoring perfection in St Agnes

A lonely wild voyage

Pierre Huglo sails his Contessa 32 around the world

Contessa 32: A new classic

Witnessing the birth of a brand new boat

Cruising community

Atlantic with the Vikings • First-time Fastnet

Cruising logs

Cruising the American way on the Eastern Seaboard

OSTAR at 60

Why this Corinthian ocean race is still going strong

Magical Mull

Wildlife encounters and stunning scenery in the Scottish Isles

GEAR AND BOATS

Tested: BTC-22

The first sporty 22-footer from a British builder packs a whole lot of fun with minimum fuss

New gear

Recyclable tarpaulin • NMEA terminator • Winch load meter

Tested: propeller antifoul

We test Prop Defender over a full season

Me and my boat

‘Why we love our double-ended Pacific Seacraft 40’

Seacocks guide

There are plenty of misconceptions about seacocks. We dispel the myths

REGULARS

Editor’s letter – Big boat, little boat

News – Yacht registration via SafeTrx

Letters – Carry a grappling hook

Libby Purves – A gap in the market

Pete Goss – Enjoy the view, stay alert

Dick Durham – The greatest gift?

Books – Blondie – The first Ostar

Confessions – A wheel of a time