Yachting Monthly March 2022 – on sale 03 February 2022

Inside the March 2022 issue of Yachting Monthly: Man overboard recovery – the skills and gear that really work for sailing couples, push button sailing tech to make life afloat easy, first test of the new Dufour 32, 10 pubs, distilleries and breweries to cruise in the UK and Ireland and more!

SAILING SKILLS

Export on board Man Overboard is the stuff of nightmares for most cruising couples. We put the realities of picking up a MOB single-handed to the test

Practical Seamanship How to calculate your course in your head

Skippers’ Tips Anchoring choices • Heads problems • Chainplate checks

Question of Seamanship What are the rules to wear a blue ensign?

‘Our batteries boiled and could have killed us’ Lessons learned after discovering an overcharging battery

CRUISING

Pubs and distilleries to cruise to Enjoy a well-earned drink after a day at sea in one of the UK and Ireland’s myriad waterside hostelries with our guide to the best

Trash Tuesday A cruising couple discover just how much difference they can make to plastic pollution in their favourite Mediterranean spots

Driven to the limit One man faces his demons alone as he takes part in the Jester Azores Challenge

Getting into sailing Young sailor Timothy Long explains how he got afloat

Escape to Norfolk Two brothers take their dad on a cruise down memory lane

Anchor in Cawsand History, scenery, charm – the Cornish village that has it all

GEAR AND BOATS

First test: Dufour 32 This exciting little boat is the first sub-34ft new launch recently and it’s packed with great ideas

Push-button sailing Powered winches, windlasses and furlers are becoming cheaper and simpler to fit, making effortless sailing an affordable option

Me & My Boat The Victoria 30 may be small, but she’s tough and fast

New Gear Communicate, navigate and forecast better with the latest gadgets

REGULARS

Editor’s letter Finding inspiration

News New customs and VAT rules

Letters The far north • Sadler 290

Dick Durham Lost at Sea

Pete Goss Dreams and Decisions

Libby Purvis Cold comforts

Cruising Community RYA volunteers recognised • Viking Explorers 2023

Books The Foghorn’s Lament

Confessions High and dry