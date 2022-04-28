Yachting Monthly June 2022 – On Sale 28 April 2022

Inside the June 2022 issue of Yachting Monthly: Everything you need to know to take on an English Channel crossing; The benefits of a twin headsails downwind; and our extensive guide to the top sailing phone apps.
Plus we bring you the story of a group of sailors who fell in love with Svalbard, and the stunning story of Dustin Reynold’s solo circumnavigation as a double amputee and much, much more.
SAILING SKILLS
Harbour storm drama ‘This was worse than any storm I’ve seen at sea’
Twin headsails A downwind sail- plan you can reef easily is essential’ ‘A downwind sail- plan you can reef easily is essential
Skippers’ Tips ‘Thing overboard’ device • Chafe guards • Med slime lines
Channel crossing Get ready to sail to France of beyond this summer
Question of Seamanship Is the yacht astern catching up?
CRUISING
The single-handed sailor A double amputee’s circumnavigation against the odds
Artic under pressure A group of sailors fall in love with Svalbard, but come face to face with man’s impact on the environment
Fastnet survival memories One sailor tells his story of the 1979 race
Truro river anchorageFind shelter and connection with nature
Walton backwaters Uncovering the secrets of Essex creeks and marshes
GEAR AND BOATS
Top phone apps Our extensive guide to the apps you shouldn’t set sail without
Me & My Boat The Maxi 1000 may have less volume than the latest boats, but she’s comfy at sea, quick, and solidly built
New Gear Folding solar panels • VHF with AIS • Stereo • Large saildrive
New yachts Garcia Exploration 60 • X-56 • J/45 • Privilege Signature 650
REGULARS
Editor’s letter Sail by any means
News Charter safety • Seagrass restoration • People-smuggling sailors
Letters YM readers have their say
Dick Durham Fatal mistakes
Pete Goss Sailing through strife
Lu Heikell Squall time in the tropics
Cruising Community Hillyard’s return • Suffolk and the Sea • Fowey races
Books Dekker, One Girl One Dream
Confessions Mis-buoyed