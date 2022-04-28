Yachting Monthly June 2022 – On Sale 28 April 2022

Inside the June 2022 issue of Yachting Monthly: Everything you need to know to take on an English Channel crossing; The benefits of a twin headsails downwind; and our extensive guide to the top sailing phone apps.

Plus we bring you the story of a group of sailors who fell in love with Svalbard, and the stunning story of Dustin Reynold’s solo circumnavigation as a double amputee and much, much more.

SAILING SKILLS

Harbour storm drama ‘This was worse than any storm I’ve seen at sea’

Twin headsails A downwind sail- plan you can reef easily is essential’ ‘A downwind sail- plan you can reef easily is essential

Skippers’ Tips ‘Thing overboard’ device • Chafe guards • Med slime lines

Channel crossing Get ready to sail to France of beyond this summer

Question of Seamanship Is the yacht astern catching up?

CRUISING

The single-handed sailor A double amputee’s circumnavigation against the odds

Artic under pressure A group of sailors fall in love with Svalbard, but come face to face with man’s impact on the environment

Fastnet survival memories One sailor tells his story of the 1979 race

Truro river anchorageFind shelter and connection with nature

Walton backwaters Uncovering the secrets of Essex creeks and marshes

GEAR AND BOATS

Top phone apps Our extensive guide to the apps you shouldn’t set sail without

Me & My Boat The Maxi 1000 may have less volume than the latest boats, but she’s comfy at sea, quick, and solidly built

New Gear Folding solar panels • VHF with AIS • Stereo • Large saildrive

New yachts Garcia Exploration 60 • X-56 • J/45 • Privilege Signature 650

REGULARS

Editor’s letter Sail by any means

News Charter safety • Seagrass restoration • People-smuggling sailors

Letters YM readers have their say

Dick Durham Fatal mistakes

Pete Goss Sailing through strife

Lu Heikell Squall time in the tropics

Cruising Community Hillyard’s return • Suffolk and the Sea • Fowey races

Books Dekker, One Girl One Dream

Confessions Mis-buoyed