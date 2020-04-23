Yachting Monthly June 2020 – on sale 23 April

Welcome to the latest issue of Yachting Monthly, full to the gunwales with great features, including:

SAILING SKILLS

Pilotage at night

James Stevens looks at how best to enter unfamiliar harbours in the dark

Skippers’ tips

Heading off odours • A mobile mast hotspot • Cheap materials

A question of seamanship

How would you anchor in a tight river?

HF Radio or sat comms?

Options for communications at sea, old and new

Isolation survival

Solo yachtsman Conrad Humphreys shares tips learned during the Vendée Globe race

CRUISING

Secret Ireland

Norman Kean explores lesser-known cruising grounds during a circumnavigation

A week afloat

Lu Heikell’s guide to the best cruising in the Greek Ionian

St Kilda Bay sail

Ben Kemp shares the delights of exploring Northern Ireland, the Hebrides and the isolated archipelago with his young family in a Nicholson 32

Cruising log

A memorable cross-Channel trip with two young offenders

GEAR & BOATS

Don’t flood your engine

Water in the cylinders can destroy it

New gear

Budget water meters • Teak-style solar panels • Masthead lighting

Me and my boat

‘Why we love our Moody S38’, plus what the experts say

First test: X49

A stylish performance cruiser that is both manageable short-handed and engaging to sail

Running rigging

Time to upgrade ropes, rigging and deck gear… or not?

REGULARS

Editor’s letter Splendid isolation

News CoVID-19 lockdown • Hatch recall • Scotland’s sailing centre closure

Letters No to cotton • Antifouling concern • Brummel Lock Splice alternative

New boats The Spirit 44E and more

Pete goss Predator’s dinner table

Dick Durham Unsolvable mystery?

Books The Snow Goose