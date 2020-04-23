Yachting Monthly June 2020 – on sale 23 April

Welcome to the latest issue of Yachting Monthly, full to the gunwales with great features, including:
SAILING SKILLS
Pilotage at night
James Stevens looks at how best to enter unfamiliar harbours in the dark
Skippers’ tips
Heading off odours • A mobile mast hotspot • Cheap materials
A question of seamanship
How would you anchor in a tight river?
HF Radio or sat comms?
Options for communications at sea, old and new
Isolation survival
Solo yachtsman Conrad Humphreys shares tips learned during the Vendée Globe race
CRUISING
Secret Ireland
Norman Kean explores lesser-known cruising grounds during a circumnavigation
A week afloat
Lu Heikell’s guide to the best cruising in the Greek Ionian
St Kilda Bay sail
Ben Kemp shares the delights of exploring Northern Ireland, the Hebrides and the isolated archipelago with his young family in a Nicholson 32
Cruising log
A memorable cross-Channel trip with two young offenders
GEAR & BOATS
Don’t flood your engine
Water in the cylinders can destroy it
New gear
Budget water meters • Teak-style solar panels • Masthead lighting
Me and my boat
‘Why we love our Moody S38’, plus what the experts say
First test: X49
A stylish performance cruiser that is both manageable short-handed and engaging to sail
Running rigging
Time to upgrade ropes, rigging and deck gear… or not?
REGULARS
Editor’s letter Splendid isolation
News CoVID-19 lockdown • Hatch recall • Scotland’s sailing centre closure
Letters No to cotton • Antifouling concern • Brummel Lock Splice alternative
New boats The Spirit 44E and more
Pete goss Predator’s dinner table
Dick Durham Unsolvable mystery?
Books The Snow Goose