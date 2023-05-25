Yachting Monthly July 2023 – On sale 25 May

Inside the July 2023 issue of Yachting Monthly we bring you the full story of the Golden Globe Race with stories from all the finishers from record-breaking winner Kirsten Neuschäfer to most recent finisher Michael Guggenberger.

In the second part of our series on heavy weather sailing skills, we find out the best way to handle your boat and crew in a blow by heading out into the Solent in 40 knot winds.

Elsewhere we take the Neel 42 trimaran for a test sail to find out if three hulls are better than one and revisit the Westerly Consort 45 years on from its launch to find out if it still has what it takes. We look at the latest 30 footers disrupting the small cruiser market, plus all our usual gear reviews, news and more.

Sailing Skills

Heavy weather Part 2: Handling your boat and crew in a blow

Skippers’ tips: The must-know knot | DIY water maker | Warm front warnings

A question of seamanship: Do I need a liferaft on my small boat?

Learning Curve: Smashed on the rocks in 60 knots and floating to tell the tale

Adventures

Golden Globe Race glory: Kirsten steps into history books with win

Honeymoon on the Crinan Canal: Two adventurous newlyweds find romantic bliss on the west coast of Scotland

Beyond the Berlin Wall: A family of three take a fascinating cruise in the former East Germany

The Tongan way: Exploring the simple beauty of the Tongan islands

Your cruising stories: Scottish cruising series | Falmouth Classics parade

Gear and boats

Neel 43 on test: An innovative cruising tri that offers space and a mile-eating turn of speed

Westerly consort test: Is this practical classic as good today as 45 years ago, or has it had its day?

New 30 footers: A new generation of small cruisers are bringing some fresh thinking to the 30-foot market

New gear: The latest innovations, including AI navigation and lithium tech

How it works: The hidden wonders of lubricating oil, and its vital roles

Windows and hatches: How to cure the inevitable leaks on board

Regulars

Editor’s letter: Kirsten crowned

News: CA orca research | Crémer’s new sponsorship | CO tragedy

Letters: How to anchor in Greece | In praise of in-boom furling

Pete Goss: The sea is shrinking

Dick Durham: Bonfire of my vanities

Lu Heikell: Getting some ‘me’ time

Books: The Great Pilot Cutters

Confessional: Watch your step