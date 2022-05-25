Yachting Monthly July 2022 – On Sale 26 May 2022

Inside the July 2022 issue of Yachting Monthly: 12 of the best coastal and offshore lifejackets TESTED, Pete Goss shares his secrets of a well-run boat, tips to predict and use apparent wind, the latest cruising catamarans and trimarans, the pioneering sailor few people have heard of..and more!

SAILING SKILLS

Expert on Board From food and hygiene to daily routines, Pete Goss shares his tips to look after your crew at sea

Skippers’ Tips Departure checklist • Drive belt maintenance • Toggle failure

Learning Curve A sailing veteran is rattled by Alderney’s notorious Swinge

Question of Seamanship Should you set off with no electrics?

Practical Seamanship How to predict and utilise shifts in apparent wind

CRUISING

Riding the waves Cruising the Pacific coast of Costa Rica on a quest to discover the perfect surf spots

Ace of Spades The inspiring life of solo circumnavigator Vito Dumas

Scottish Masterpiece Artist Joanna Martin immerses herself in the remote beauty of the Inner and Outer Hebrides

GEAR AND BOATS

Lifejacket group test We put 12 of the best coastal and offshore designs through a set of rigorous tests

Me & My Boat Searching for a shallow-draught performance cruiser? David Harding takes a Southerly 42 RST for a spin

New Gear Watches shoes and two new serious waterproof jackets

Six of the best Handheld VHF radios, from inexpensive to anything but

The best new multihulls We highlight the latest stand-out models in this eight-page special

REGULARS

Editor’s letter Multiple choice

News No-sail zone lifted eded • NCI-Coastguard trial

Letters YM readers have their say

Dick Durham A lifelong friendship

Pete Goss Fitting out Oddity

Libby Purves Lifejacket quandary

Cruising Community Class officers needed • New LGBTQIA+ sailing network

Books The Sea is a Magic Carpet by Peter Padfield

Confessions A smashing start