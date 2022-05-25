Yachting Monthly July 2022 – On Sale 26 May 2022

July 2022 cover of Yachting Monthly

Inside the July 2022 issue of Yachting Monthly: 12 of the best coastal and offshore lifejackets TESTED, Pete Goss shares his secrets of a well-run boat, tips to predict and use apparent wind, the latest cruising catamarans and trimarans, the pioneering sailor few people have heard of..and more!

SAILING SKILLS

Credit: Pete Goss

Expert on Board  From food and hygiene to daily routines, Pete Goss shares his tips to look after your crew at sea

Skippers’ Tips Departure checklist • Drive belt maintenance • Toggle failure

Learning Curve A sailing veteran is rattled by Alderney’s notorious Swinge

Question of Seamanship Should you set off with no electrics?

Practical Seamanship How to predict and utilise shifts in apparent wind

Credit: Graham Snook/Yachting Monthly

CRUISING

Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

Riding the waves Cruising the Pacific coast of Costa Rica on a quest to discover the perfect surf spots

Ace of Spades The inspiring life of solo circumnavigator Vito Dumas

Scottish Masterpiece Artist Joanna Martin immerses herself in the remote beauty of the Inner and Outer Hebrides

Credit: Thomas Anderson

GEAR AND BOATS

Credit: Paul Quagliana

Lifejacket group test We put 12 of the best coastal and offshore designs through a set of rigorous tests

Me & My Boat Searching for a shallow-draught performance cruiser? David Harding takes a Southerly 42 RST for a spin

New Gear Watches shoes and two new serious waterproof jackets

Six of the best Handheld VHF radios, from inexpensive to anything but

The best new multihulls We highlight the latest stand-out models in this eight-page special

REGULARS

Editor’s letter Multiple choice
News No-sail zone lifted eded • NCI-Coastguard trial
Letters YM readers have their say
Dick Durham A lifelong friendship
Pete Goss Fitting out Oddity
Libby Purves Lifejacket quandary 
Cruising Community Class officers needed • New LGBTQIA+ sailing network
Books The Sea is a Magic Carpet by Peter Padfield
Confessions A smashing start