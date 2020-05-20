Yachting Monthly July 2020 – on sale 21 May

Welcome to the latest issue of Yachting Monthly, jam-packed with great features, including:
SAILING SKILLS
Motor-sailing
Being a sailing purist isn’t always good seamanship. Pete Goss explains the difference
Skippers’ tips
Traffic light reefing • AIS to check VHF range • Unsafe safety
The learning curve
A reader recalls how a lobster pot entanglement became serious pretty quickly
A question of seamanship
Can you retrieve a fouled anchor in rough sea?
Navigating busy waters
Understanding other vessels helps you predict their next moves and stay a step ahead
CRUISING
Ardgroom anchorage
A tranquil idyll on Ireland’s south-west coast
Scotland cruising
From Oban round the Isle of Mull
East-coast sailing
Nick Ardley helps a New Zealand ex-pat relive some of his childhood sailing
Sailing vet
Offering free veterinary care to communities in need
Hell or high seas
Two friends come to blows sailing a Watkins 36CC from Florida around Cape Horn
GEAR AND BOATS
New gear
Crew-Talk headsets on test, plus a look at the latest marine kit
Software update
Toby Heppell’s guide to updating your software on board
ME & MY BOAT
The Vancouver 34 Classic is a versatile yacht, suitable for blue water as well as coastal cruising
Deck-fitting checks
A technical guide to checking for hidden weaknesses and how to prevent water ingress
REGULARS
Editor’s letter Best-laid plans
News Marine firms come to the aid of frontline workers • Greece scraps cruiser permit requirement • MCA sticks with advice on flares
Letters Storm F10 anchoring • Companionway creations • Birds in the boom
Pete Goss Quarantine
Dick Durham A parallel world
Cruising community What a craic!
Cruising log A dream fulfilled
Books Mudlarking, Lara Maiklem
Confessions A French treat (or not)