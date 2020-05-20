Yachting Monthly July 2020 – on sale 21 May

Welcome to the latest issue of Yachting Monthly, jam-packed with great features, including:

SAILING SKILLS

Motor-sailing

Being a sailing purist isn’t always good seamanship. Pete Goss explains the difference

Skippers’ tips

Traffic light reefing • AIS to check VHF range • Unsafe safety

The learning curve

A reader recalls how a lobster pot entanglement became serious pretty quickly

A question of seamanship

Can you retrieve a fouled anchor in rough sea?

Navigating busy waters

Understanding other vessels helps you predict their next moves and stay a step ahead

CRUISING

Ardgroom anchorage

A tranquil idyll on Ireland’s south-west coast

Scotland cruising

From Oban round the Isle of Mull

East-coast sailing

Nick Ardley helps a New Zealand ex-pat relive some of his childhood sailing

Sailing vet

Offering free veterinary care to communities in need

Hell or high seas

Two friends come to blows sailing a Watkins 36CC from Florida around Cape Horn

GEAR AND BOATS

New gear

Crew-Talk headsets on test, plus a look at the latest marine kit

Software update

Toby Heppell’s guide to updating your software on board

ME & MY BOAT

The Vancouver 34 Classic is a versatile yacht, suitable for blue water as well as coastal cruising

Deck-fitting checks

A technical guide to checking for hidden weaknesses and how to prevent water ingress

REGULARS

Editor’s letter Best-laid plans

News Marine firms come to the aid of frontline workers • Greece scraps cruiser permit requirement • MCA sticks with advice on flares

Letters Storm F10 anchoring • Companionway creations • Birds in the boom

Pete Goss Quarantine

Dick Durham A parallel world

Cruising community What a craic!

Cruising log A dream fulfilled

Books Mudlarking, Lara Maiklem

Confessions A French treat (or not)