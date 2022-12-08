Yachting Monthly January 2023 – On sale 8 December 2022

Inside the January 2022 issue of Yachting Monthly: Rachael Sprot gives a guide to tackling tight turns on a multihull; we test the Oyster 495 to find out what really makes up a true bluewater thoroughbred; and get one owners view on why their Beneteau Oceanis 35.1 is the perfect family cruiser.

Elsewhere, Tapio Lehtinen explains the appeal of sailing an old Swan around the world with a crew of young sailors, David Lanceley takes an extended cruise along the west coast of Scotland, and the story of one dog who saved his owners from carbon monoxide poisoning onboard.

Sailing Skills

How to swing a cat:Handling a multihull is a whole new ball game. We share the skills you’ll need to master

Skippers’ tips: Impeller puller power • Safe stepping • Rigging tangles

A question of seamanship: Do you still lee bow after a windshift?

Cruising

Saved by my dog: Having a dog on board saved Jeremy and Jo Evans from carbon monoxide poisoning

Adventure: Sailing a 26-footer from Wales to the Channel Islands

Swan around the world: Tapio Lehtinen explains the appeal of sailing an old Swan around the world with a crew of young sailors

Nic 31 around the Atlantic: Delightful offshore sailing in an old boat

A Scottish sailing season: David Lanceley takes an extended cruise along the west coast of Scotland

Gear and boats

Innovative new boats: Four of the latest designs, including an exciting one design with a fully recyclable hull

Oyster 495: It’s nice to dream, and to see what makes a true bluewater cruising thoroughbred

Beneteau Oceanis 35.1: Why this is the perfect family boat for one owner

Vanishing volts: How to find, diagnose and fix electrical problems

4 essential powertools: The four battery tools you need to tackle any job

How it works: Understanding diesel engine air systems and turbos

Regulars

Editor’s letter: Good sailors

News: GGR rescue • Radar reflectors Sailing with pets to Ireland ‘impossible’

Letters: Easy border checks • Don’t jump ashore • Going backwards • Nic 31s

Pete Goss: Weather helm

Dick Durham: Write of passage

Lu Heikell: Hard grind

Cruising community: Cadet’s pay it forward • Are these your photos? • Cape Horners honoured • Youth opportunity

Books: A child’s Christmas at sea

Confessional: A close shave