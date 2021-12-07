Yachting Monthly January 2022 – on sale 9 December 2021

Inside the January 2022 issue of Yachting Monthly you will find hints and tips to park like a pro when mooring astern in tricky berths, the latest remote monitoring tech to keep an eye on your boat, how to find the right yacht insurance and our cruising guide to see 10 of the UK and Ireland’s working boats – and more!
SAILING SKILLS
Cruising Clinic NEW SERIES Rachael Sprot shares her tips for mooring astern with confidence
Skippers’ Tips Turning blocks care • VHF positioning • Propeller seizing
Question of Seamanship How do I get out of a severe broach?
‘I was in a state of delirium’ Lessons learned after crossing Biscay in winter with minimal sailing experience
CRUISING
Working Boats 10 cruises in the UK and Ireland to see working boats under sail
Heading North Sea ice and an amorous walrus await Sam Shrives as he sails from Norway to Svalbard
Scotland’s Finest Cruising the stunning Sound of Arisaig in a Sadler 26
River Exe Adventure Conrad Humphreys returns to his roots with a cruise up river
Cruising community The end of a Solent landmark
Dobby the hairless cat Cruising the Atlantic and Caribbean with a sphynx
Anchorage Dyvig, Denmark, is a secluded and well-sheltered place to drop the hook
GEAR AND BOATS
Insurance know-how How to get the right insurance cover for your boat
Rewiring your yacht Duncan Kent shares how to upgrade your boat’s DC electrical system
Remote monitoring Tech for making sure your boat is safe and sound
Me & My Boat Can the Bavaria 33 Cruiser be a practical family yacht and deliver performance?
New Gear The latest clothing and equipment for cruising sailors
REGULARS
Editor’s letter Sailing Escapism
News New online EPIRB registry
Letters Rocna anchor praise
Dick Durham Sir David Amess
Pete Goss Design conundrum
Books Surviving the Arctic Convoys by John H McKay
Confessions Honeymoon surprise