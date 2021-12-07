Yachting Monthly January 2022 – on sale 9 December 2021

Inside the January 2022 issue of Yachting Monthly you will find hints and tips to park like a pro when mooring astern in tricky berths, the latest remote monitoring tech to keep an eye on your boat, how to find the right yacht insurance and our cruising guide to see 10 of the UK and Ireland’s working boats – and more!

SAILING SKILLS

Cruising Clinic NEW SERIES Rachael Sprot shares her tips for mooring astern with confidence

Skippers’ Tips Turning blocks care • VHF positioning • Propeller seizing

Question of Seamanship How do I get out of a severe broach?

‘I was in a state of delirium’ Lessons learned after crossing Biscay in winter with minimal sailing experience

CRUISING

Working Boats 10 cruises in the UK and Ireland to see working boats under sail

Heading North Sea ice and an amorous walrus await Sam Shrives as he sails from Norway to Svalbard

Scotland’s Finest Cruising the stunning Sound of Arisaig in a Sadler 26

River Exe Adventure Conrad Humphreys returns to his roots with a cruise up river

Cruising community The end of a Solent landmark

Dobby the hairless cat Cruising the Atlantic and Caribbean with a sphynx

Anchorage Dyvig, Denmark, is a secluded and well-sheltered place to drop the hook

GEAR AND BOATS

Insurance know-how How to get the right insurance cover for your boat

Rewiring your yacht Duncan Kent shares how to upgrade your boat’s DC electrical system

Remote monitoring Tech for making sure your boat is safe and sound

Me & My Boat Can the Bavaria 33 Cruiser be a practical family yacht and deliver performance?

New Gear The latest clothing and equipment for cruising sailors

REGULARS

Editor’s letter Sailing Escapism

News New online EPIRB registry

Letters Rocna anchor praise

Dick Durham Sir David Amess

Pete Goss Design conundrum

Books Surviving the Arctic Convoys by John H McKay

Confessions Honeymoon surprise