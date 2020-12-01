Yachting Monthly January 2021 – on sale 3 December

Inside the January issue of Yachting Monthly you will find Beneteau Oceanis 40.1 boat test, sailing skills, cruising adventures, gear and more:

SAILING SKILLS

Course to steer hack A genius way to calculate tides without charts and diagrams

Skippers’ tips Protect your dinghy • Tidy mast lines • Preventing corrosion

Question of Seamanship When is the right time to alter course?

Don’t slow down! A heavy weather lesson in the gruelling Southern Ocean

CRUISING

A circuit of Skye Howard Steen fulfills his friend’s last wish during a voyage around the Cuillins

The Brexit effect How the new, emerging Brexit rulings will impact cruising sailors in Europe

Bordeaux to the Black Sea A four-month, 3,000-mile cruise in a 38ft sloop through Europe’s inland waterways

Enchanting archipelago A father and daughter cruise to the Isles of Scilly

Stunning Sporades Colourful and cultural islands on the east coast of Greece

Cruising Log Three young sailors enjoy their first Channel hop to Normandy

Anchorages Iken Cliff, River Alde and Porth Nefyn, Wales

GEAR AND BOATS

First test: Beneteau Oceanis 40.1 Is this family cruiser a top contender for the fiercely competitive 40ft yacht market?

New gear The latest marine kit

Me & My Boat Three owners share their views on the Hallberg-Rassy 352

The hidden danger Beware stress corrosion cracking weakening your rig

Multi-function displays A new generation of displays offers sailors more processing power than ever before. Do you need it?

REGULARS

Editor’s letter Impress your crew

News Sailing schools impacted

Letters Well-reefed adventures

Pete Goss Simple pleasure

Dick Durham RNLI slave trade link

Dag Pike Carving figureheads

Cruising Community Volunteer boom

Books Bridging our Differences

Confessions So long, silverware