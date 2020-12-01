Yachting Monthly January 2021 – on sale 3 December

Inside the January issue of Yachting Monthly you will find Beneteau Oceanis 40.1 boat test, sailing skills, cruising adventures, gear and more:
SAILING SKILLS
Course to steer hack A genius way to calculate tides without charts and diagrams
Skippers’ tips Protect your dinghy • Tidy mast lines • Preventing corrosion
Question of Seamanship When is the right time to alter course?
Don’t slow down! A heavy weather lesson in the gruelling Southern Ocean
CRUISING
A circuit of Skye Howard Steen fulfills his friend’s last wish during a voyage around the Cuillins
The Brexit effect How the new, emerging Brexit rulings will impact cruising sailors in Europe
Bordeaux to the Black Sea A four-month, 3,000-mile cruise in a 38ft sloop through Europe’s inland waterways
Enchanting archipelago A father and daughter cruise to the Isles of Scilly
Stunning Sporades Colourful and cultural islands on the east coast of Greece
Cruising Log Three young sailors enjoy their first Channel hop to Normandy
Anchorages Iken Cliff, River Alde and Porth Nefyn, Wales
GEAR AND BOATS
First test: Beneteau Oceanis 40.1 Is this family cruiser a top contender for the fiercely competitive 40ft yacht market?
New gear The latest marine kit
Me & My Boat Three owners share their views on the Hallberg-Rassy 352
The hidden danger Beware stress corrosion cracking weakening your rig
Multi-function displays A new generation of displays offers sailors more processing power than ever before. Do you need it?
REGULARS
Editor’s letter Impress your crew
News Sailing schools impacted
Letters Well-reefed adventures
Pete Goss Simple pleasure
Dick Durham RNLI slave trade link
Dag Pike Carving figureheads
Cruising Community Volunteer boom
Books Bridging our Differences
Confessions So long, silverware