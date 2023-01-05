Yachting Monthly February 2023 – On sale 5 January 2022

Inside the February 2022 issue of Yachting Monthly: We bring you an exclusive account of Tapio Lehtinen’s rescue in the Golden Globe Race after his astonishing sinking. James Stevens looks at the best way to manage berthing in a gale, and we offer expert advice on dealing with Brittany’s fearsome Raz de Sein.

We talk to broadcaster and adventurer, Monty Halls, as takes his first faltering steps into cruising, we review all the new gear coming to a chandlery near you in 2022, and reveal why the Sigma 33 is an excellent cruiser despite their history as a vastly popular one-design racing yacht.

Sailing Skills

Sailing with friends and family: Guarantee fun afloat for your novice crew

Sail trim for old sails: Expert tips to get the most from your ageing canvas

Playing the tide: Brittany’s Raz de Sein has a fearsome reputation, but here’s how to find its friendly side

Skippers’ tips: Navtex hack • Stern platforms • Simple briefings

A question of seamanship: How would you tackle a berth in a gale?

Cruising

Island hopping in Greece: Nic Compton revisits his childhood holidays on an idyllic cruise from France to Levkas

Monty Halls: The broadcaster and adventurer shares his first faltering steps into cruising

Dramatic Golden Globe rescue: Exclusive account of Tapio Lehtinen’s astonishing sinking and rescue in the sailor’s own words

Cruising log: A crew of friends embark on a British voyage of discovery

Gear and boats

Nordship 420 DS: A centre-cockpit, aft-cabin deck saloon, but can it deliver?

Sigma 33: Why the successful one design is a good cruiser as well as racer

Weather and tide apps: We review the phone apps you shouldn’t sail without

New gear for 2023: Combined AIS and PLB at last? Yes please! Plus loads more great innovations

How it works: Unravelling the mysteries of how an alternator works, and how to look after it

Regulars

Editor’s letter: Skipper in a pickle

News: Orca interactions • Sewage spills • VAT warning for Portugal

Letters: Scuttle or salvage • Clean lines • Tides and towing

Pete Goss: Winter jobs and dreams

Dick Durham: The man in the creek

Libby Purves: Frugality is old hat

Cruising community: Sail therapy for mental health • Ocean Globe Race

Books: Gornall How to build a boat

Confessional: Kill-cord chaos