Yachting Monthly December 2022 – On sale 10 November 2022

Inside the December 2022 issue of Yachting Monthly: Rachael Sprot gives her guide to downwind sailing, taking particular note of what extra sail options provide the fastest and safest downwind cruising. We provide our advice on saving money at sea so you can sail further for less.

Katy Stickland talks to Laura Dekker as they look back at her record-breaking solo round the world passage as a teenager. We test the brand new Viko S35 to see if she lives up to the promise of style and space on a budget and Sam Fortescue investigates how controlling your boats systems from one screen is now available for all.

All this plus our usual news, new boat launches, gear and more.

Sailing Skills

Skippers’ tips: Forestay fitting checks • Training on your own boat • Checklists • Fresher toilets



Sail faster downwind: Rachael Sprot explores the extra sail options for faster and easier downwind cruising

Sail and save: Budget-savvy sailing tips to keep you on the water for less

A question of seamanship: How do you manoeuvre out of a raft?

Learning curve: Multiple small failures cause the demise of Tiffany Butler’s beloved little daysailer

Cruising

Tour de Mull: Sam Llwellyn battles strong winds to circumnavigate this Scottish gem

Laura Dekker: The circumnavigator looks back at her teenage record

Top 10 US destinations: We tour the best cruising locations in the United States, from San Francisco to the Florida Keys

In the spirit of Tilman: Two school teams compete in the Three Peaks Race

A Scottish sailing season: David Lanceley takes an extended cruise along the west coast of Scotland

Gear and boats

Digital switching: Controlling your boat’s systems from one screen is no longer exclusive to superyachts – Sam Fortescue explains how digital tech is trickling down into the leisure sailing market

Hanse 292 : David Harding tests the abilities of this slim and slippery performer

Christmas gifts for sailors: Our round up of the best nautical reads and sailing gear this festive season

Viko S35: Style and space for a remarkable price – is the S35 too good to be true?

How it works: How diesel fuel is made and how to look after it properly

Regulars

Editor’s letter: A vital luxury

News: Changes to flare disposal

Letters: Protection against orcas

Pete Goss: A gift from her Majesty

Dick Durham: A new testament

Libby Purves: Reasons to desist

Cruising community: Your diary dates and cruising news

Books: Spring Tides Fiona Gell

Confessional: Romance isn’t dead