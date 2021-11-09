Yachting Monthly December 2021 – on sale 11 November

Inside the December 2021 issue of Yachting Monthly you will find our new cruising clinic series looking at how to become more confident with pilotage, the future of boat building, the legacy of Sir Peter Blake, 10 movie sets to sail to in Great Britain and Ireland – and more!
SAILING SKILLS
Cruising Clinic NEW SERIES Rachael Sprot helps improve a sailor’s pilotage skills
Ready for the rough stuff How to make you boat secure for sea
The Knowledge Why maximum hull speed is a myth
Skippers’ Tips Making seacocks last • Hatch handles • Bucket days
Question of Seamanship Does a broken propshaft warrant a Pan Pan call?
‘Half a blip too much and the halyard was stuck’ Lessons learned after a snagged prop and genoa furling line failure in high winds
CRUISING
As seen on screen Sail onto set with the 10 best film and TV locations in the UK and Ireland
Breathtaking Brazil Cruising the east coast’s tropical anchorages, majestic animals, and bustling cities in a 47ft ketch
Sir Peter Blake Sarah-Jane Blake reflects on her late father’s legacy, 20 years on
Selling Pixie Graham Snook remembers 12 years of ownership after parting with his Sadler 32
Cruising community Trailblazing yachtsman Larry Pardey and his voyage
Secret Water adventure Upnor to Blackwater cruise with an Arthur Ransome-inspired muddy stomp en route
Anchorage Port Eynon, South Wales, is a good fair-weather stop
GEAR AND BOATS
Hull construction Sam Fortescue discusses boat-building materials; past, present and future technologies
Christmas gift guide Recommended reads and sailing kit ideas to suit bargain hunters and big spenders
Me & My Boat Is the Sadler 290 still the roomiest and most powerful 29ft twin keeler ever built? David Harding thinks so
REGULARS
Editor’s letter Memories and plans
News Rope microplastics; Lagoon 450 bulkhead concerns
Letters Sir Robin Knox-Johnston’s curry recipe
Dick Durham Leak chasing
Pete Goss Returning to Pippin
Libby Purves Lashing down lesson
Books Island on the Edge: A Life on Soay by Anne Cholawo
Confessions Hornet’s nest