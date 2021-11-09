Yachting Monthly December 2021 – on sale 11 November

Inside the December 2021 issue of Yachting Monthly you will find our new cruising clinic series looking at how to become more confident with pilotage, the future of boat building, the legacy of Sir Peter Blake, 10 movie sets to sail to in Great Britain and Ireland – and more!

SAILING SKILLS

Cruising Clinic NEW SERIES Rachael Sprot helps improve a sailor’s pilotage skills

Ready for the rough stuff How to make you boat secure for sea

The Knowledge Why maximum hull speed is a myth

Skippers’ Tips Making seacocks last • Hatch handles • Bucket days

Question of Seamanship Does a broken propshaft warrant a Pan Pan call?

‘Half a blip too much and the halyard was stuck’ Lessons learned after a snagged prop and genoa furling line failure in high winds

CRUISING

As seen on screen Sail onto set with the 10 best film and TV locations in the UK and Ireland

Breathtaking Brazil Cruising the east coast’s tropical anchorages, majestic animals, and bustling cities in a 47ft ketch

Sir Peter Blake Sarah-Jane Blake reflects on her late father’s legacy, 20 years on

Selling Pixie Graham Snook remembers 12 years of ownership after parting with his Sadler 32

Cruising community Trailblazing yachtsman Larry Pardey and his voyage

Secret Water adventure Upnor to Blackwater cruise with an Arthur Ransome-inspired muddy stomp en route

Anchorage Port Eynon, South Wales, is a good fair-weather stop

GEAR AND BOATS

Hull construction Sam Fortescue discusses boat-building materials; past, present and future technologies

Christmas gift guide Recommended reads and sailing kit ideas to suit bargain hunters and big spenders

Me & My Boat Is the Sadler 290 still the roomiest and most powerful 29ft twin keeler ever built? David Harding thinks so

REGULARS

Editor’s letter Memories and plans

News Rope microplastics; Lagoon 450 bulkhead concerns

Letters Sir Robin Knox-Johnston’s curry recipe

Dick Durham Leak chasing

Pete Goss Returning to Pippin

Libby Purves Lashing down lesson

Books Island on the Edge: A Life on Soay by Anne Cholawo

Confessions Hornet’s nest