Yachting Monthly August 2022 – On Sale 21 July 2022

Inside the August 2022 issue of Yachting Monthly: Get ready to sail! The best routes and destinations for 8 summer cruises to the UK and Northern Europe, 25 boats that changed the way we sail, dinghy pitfalls and how to avoid them, how to upgrade your fridge and save power, the new Arcona 385 tested.. and more!

Sailing Skills

Dinghy pitfalls: Tenders are small, but good seamanship is even more important, says Rachael Sprot

Skippers’ tips: Ditch tide times • Choosing an electric outboard

A question of seamanship: How close can I anchor to the shore?

Learning curve: ‘Magic Dragon to the rescue’

Cruising

8 cruises to go on now! Sail away this summer with eight adventurous cruises that we’ve planned out for you

Island hopping: Despite fog, Jonty Pearce falls for the charms of the Isles of Scilly

Gear and boats

The boats that changed cruising: Nic Compton picks 25 yachts under 40ft that have had the biggest impact on cruising in the UK

Keep your cool: A fridge is an essential creature comfort these days. Here’s how to make it more efficient

Arcona 385: Arcona has a reputation for boats that sail beautifully. Theo Stocker goes aboard the new 385 to see how good a cruiser it really is

Me and my boat: David Harding sails the MG 335 to see how versatile this yacht is

Regulars

Editor’s letter: Adventure for all

News: Lithium batteries insurance warning • Liferaft safety • Irish dog rules

Letters: Carbon monoxide • Electronic winches • Alternator belts

Pete Goss: Oddity and Qwerky

Dick Durham: The price of fish

Libby Purves: Harbour days

Cruising community: Healing power of sailing • NCI honour • Barge restoration • Charity fundraising regatta

Books: Why cross an ocean?

Confessional: Wrong direction