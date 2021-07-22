Yachting Monthly August 2021 – on sale 22 July

Inside the August 2021 issue of Yachting Monthly, we cruise the 10 best rivers in the British Isles, find out more about the new tech cleaning up inboard engines, learn how to tow and be towed, celebrate the 50th anniversary of Sir Chay Blyth‘s Impossible Voyage and more:
SAILING SKILLS
Helping migrants at sea How to assist those in need without endangering your vessel and breaking the law
Question of Seamanship What’s the best course for a fast passage?
Learning Curve Sunk in a storm: ‘The liferaft’s gone – well have to swim for it’
Skippers’ Tips Finding refuge, steering cable checks, seacock safety
CRUISING
Enchanting rivers and estuaries We share the 10 best spots in the British Isles to cruise this summer
Across the Celtic Sea Helen Melton and her family cruise from France to Ireland via the Isles of Scilly
Miles and Beryl Smeeton Clio Smeeton recalls a lifetime of cruising with her trailblazing parents
Anchorage Discover Aberdaron in North Wales
Unforgiving wonderland An expedition to Greenland on a 70ft yacht
Sir Chay Blyth Dee Caffari celebrates the legend and legacy of a remarkable voyage
GEAR AND BOATS
Astus 20.5 on test Why an affordable, trailable and fun trimaran might be your next cruising boat
Diesel Engines The new tech making inboard engines cleaner, more efficient, lighter and more reliable
Me & My Boat We sail the Beneteau Oceanis 351
Tried & Tested A game-changing VHF radio and an electric folding bike
REGULARS
Editor’s letter Heading upsteam
News Staycation boom for UK’s marine industry
Letters Chain hooks query
Dick Durham What does the future of motor-sailing hold?
Pete Goss Glowing embers
Cruising community Sailing a Wayfarer from Wick to Lerwick
Books Sea Journal – Lisa Woollett
Confessions Aerobatic signal