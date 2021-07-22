Yachting Monthly August 2021 – on sale 22 July

Inside the August 2021 issue of Yachting Monthly, we cruise the 10 best rivers in the British Isles, find out more about the new tech cleaning up inboard engines, learn how to tow and be towed, celebrate the 50th anniversary of Sir Chay Blyth‘s Impossible Voyage and more:

SAILING SKILLS

How to tow and be towed Whether you’re first on scene to assist, or need towing yourself, here’s how to do it

Helping migrants at sea How to assist those in need without endangering your vessel and breaking the law

Question of Seamanship What’s the best course for a fast passage?

Learning Curve Sunk in a storm: ‘The liferaft’s gone – well have to swim for it’

Skippers’ Tips Finding refuge, steering cable checks, seacock safety

CRUISING

Enchanting rivers and estuaries We share the 10 best spots in the British Isles to cruise this summer

Across the Celtic Sea Helen Melton and her family cruise from France to Ireland via the Isles of Scilly

Miles and Beryl Smeeton Clio Smeeton recalls a lifetime of cruising with her trailblazing parents

Anchorage Discover Aberdaron in North Wales

Unforgiving wonderland An expedition to Greenland on a 70ft yacht

Sir Chay Blyth Dee Caffari celebrates the legend and legacy of a remarkable voyage

GEAR AND BOATS

Astus 20.5 on test Why an affordable, trailable and fun trimaran might be your next cruising boat

Diesel Engines The new tech making inboard engines cleaner, more efficient, lighter and more reliable

Me & My Boat We sail the Beneteau Oceanis 351

Tried & Tested A game-changing VHF radio and an electric folding bike

REGULARS

Editor’s letter Heading upsteam

News Staycation boom for UK’s marine industry

Letters Chain hooks query

Dick Durham What does the future of motor-sailing hold?

Pete Goss Glowing embers

Cruising community Sailing a Wayfarer from Wick to Lerwick

Books Sea Journal – Lisa Woollett

Confessions Aerobatic signal