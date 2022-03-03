Yachting Monthly April 2022 – On Sale 03 March 2022

Inside the April 2022 issue of Yachting Monthly: Sail for the horizon: Are you ready to head offshore? Green Sailing Special: Mike Golding on why plastic pollution is a red herring; Why cruising in protected areas benefit sailors; the newest boat launches; Sailing trailblazer Tracy Edwards on her career and what is next for Maiden, and more!

SAILING SKILLS

Export on board Ocean Sailing: When it comes to making the leap from coastal to ocean sailing, preparation is key, as these recent transatlantic crews reveal

The Knowledge 27-point start of season checklist

Skippers’ Tips Rig a preventer • Impeller hack • To reef or not to reef?

Cruising in protected areas Why protected areas benefit sailors

Question of Seamanship Should you choose port or starboard tack?

A greener future for cruising? Duncan Kent shares how to alleviate your carbon footprint and emissions

‘There were a lot of troubles, but we never gave in’ Lessons learned on a zero-emissions Antarctic voyage

CRUISING

Tracy Edwards The sailing trailblazer looks back over her incredible career and explains why she is so passionate about girls’ education

Mike Golding on Why climate change is THE issue to solve

Delightful Denmark Maeve and Adrian Bell explore captivating Danish islands

Heavenly Hebrides Jonty Pearce goes off-grid and unearths some hidden gems in these remote Scottish islands

GEAR AND BOATS

Me & My Boat Does the Malö 46 live up to her blue-water credentials?

New Gear The latest eco-friendly products for you and your boat

Sustainable Sails The technology that will clean up sails

New Boats In the absence of boot Düsseldorf, we bring you the most covetable yacht launches

REGULARS

Editor’s letter Story-telling

News Biodiesel warning

Letters Lifejacket tests • Fuel duty

Dick Durham Size matters

Pete Goss Nav station conundrum

Lu Heikell Prepping, the sailor’s way

Cruising Community Tributes to YM Triangle Race’s John Clapham • Boats for young sailors

Books The Secret Life of Fish

Confessions Bow line blunder