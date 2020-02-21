Yachting Monthly April 2020 – on sale 27 Feb

Welcome to a brand new issue of Yachting Monthly, jam-packed with great features, including:
SAILING SKILLS
Make better decisions at sea
How to cope with unexpected challenges
Skippers’ tips
Clear the propeller • Improved jackstays • Master prop walk
A question of seamanship
Could you sail straight into a box berth?
Mid-ocean Mayday
‘The only boat for miles around when the call went out’
Keep warm on board
Summer nights or winter mornings, keeping cold at bay is always a hot topic. Here’s how to stay snug
CRUISING
Inspiring a new generation
Sailor dedicated to nurturing young talent
Cruising commubity
Jim Mottram • Portsmouth SC turns 100 • Sea shanties
Cruising logs
A group of school pupils take on the Scottish Island Race
Sailability thrill-seeking
The difference sailing makes to one man
South-east Ireland
The Atlantic and Irish Sea meet at this dramatic corner of Ireland, but its harbours and anchorages make it a gorgeous area to explore
Greta’s Atlantic
A motley crew take on the ocean during mid winter in a catamaran
GEAR & BOATS
Easy engine checks
Before you fire up your motor, make sure you’ve carried out these simple engine checks
Bargain GRP classics
Some older GRP boats sell for a song but can be stunning with a little love and attention
New boats
2020’s newest boats, from bluewater luxury to weekend fun
Update your boat on a budget
33 ideas to easily modernise your boat
Tested: Hallberg-Rasst 40C
Is this the Swedish yard’s best ever boat?
New gear
Pop-up cockpit cover • Deck trainers • Lighter liferaft cannister
REGULARS
Editor’s letter – Travelling slowly
News – South-coast eco moorings
Letters – Paper charts • MOB lessons
Dick Durham – Simple voyages
Pete Goss – The spice of variety
Boks – The Self-Sufficient Sailor
Confessions – Bonnet de douche