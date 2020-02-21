Yachting Monthly April 2020 – on sale 27 Feb

Welcome to a brand new issue of Yachting Monthly, jam-packed with great features, including:

SAILING SKILLS

Make better decisions at sea

How to cope with unexpected challenges

Skippers’ tips

Clear the propeller • Improved jackstays • Master prop walk

A question of seamanship

Could you sail straight into a box berth?

Mid-ocean Mayday

‘The only boat for miles around when the call went out’

Keep warm on board

Summer nights or winter mornings, keeping cold at bay is always a hot topic. Here’s how to stay snug

CRUISING

Inspiring a new generation

Sailor dedicated to nurturing young talent

Cruising commubity

Jim Mottram • Portsmouth SC turns 100 • Sea shanties

Cruising logs

A group of school pupils take on the Scottish Island Race

Sailability thrill-seeking

The difference sailing makes to one man

South-east Ireland

The Atlantic and Irish Sea meet at this dramatic corner of Ireland, but its harbours and anchorages make it a gorgeous area to explore

Greta’s Atlantic

A motley crew take on the ocean during mid winter in a catamaran

GEAR & BOATS

Easy engine checks

Before you fire up your motor, make sure you’ve carried out these simple engine checks

Bargain GRP classics

Some older GRP boats sell for a song but can be stunning with a little love and attention

New boats

2020’s newest boats, from bluewater luxury to weekend fun

Update your boat on a budget

33 ideas to easily modernise your boat

Tested: Hallberg-Rasst 40C

Is this the Swedish yard’s best ever boat?

New gear

Pop-up cockpit cover • Deck trainers • Lighter liferaft cannister

REGULARS

Editor’s letter – Travelling slowly

News – South-coast eco moorings

Letters – Paper charts • MOB lessons

Dick Durham – Simple voyages

Pete Goss – The spice of variety

Boks – The Self-Sufficient Sailor

Confessions – Bonnet de douche