Yachting Monthly Summer 2021 – on sale 24 June

Inside the Summer issue of Yachting Monthly you will find Gastro-navigation, mooring skills to tie up anywhere, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston’s cruising wisdom, Round the Island Race tips and more:

SAILING SKILLS

Round the Island Race. Credit: Paul Wyeth

Round The Island Race You might not normally be one for racing, but sailing’s biggest mass-participation event can be a fun day on the water

Escape to quiet harbours Mooring skills to tie up anywhere

Skippers’ Tips Chafe prevention • Ease the mainsheet • Comfortable seating

Question of Seamanship Water ingress – should you abandon ship or not?

The Night Sky Finding north

CRUISING

Credit: Getty Images

Gastro-navigation Sail to the finest food in the British Isles

Craig Wood The triple amputee army veteran cruising the world

The edge of Europe Kia Koropp and her family cruise the Portuguese coast

Covid-safe charter How to cruise in company via charter post-pandemic

Anchorages Quiet spots to drop the hook in Cornwall and Pembrokeshire

UK cruising Readers share their voyages exploring the British coasts

Sir Robin Knox-Johnston The history-maker shares his top tips for making the most of time on the water

Sir Robin on board Open 60 Grey Power ahead of the 2014 Route du Rhum. Credit: onEdition

GEAR AND BOATS

Battered by batteries Getting to the bottom of persistent power problems

Connectivity afloat Internet coverage and blue-water technologies

Carbon monoxide alarms Why they indicate battery charging issues

Me & My Boat We sail a Hanse 400

REGULARS
Editor’s letter Tie up and eat out
News Illegal teak prosecutions
Letters Don’t carry flares
Dick Durham Lifeboat conversions
Pete Goss Call of the sea
Libby Purves The yearn for abroad
Cruising community 90 in 90
Books A Life, A Sail, A Changing Sea – Lord ‘Skips’ Riverdale
Confessions Road Block