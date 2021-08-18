Yachting Monthly September 2021 – on sale 19 August

Inside the September 2021 issue of Yachting Monthly we explore the 10 best British Isles’ locations to bring your favourite books to life, teach you how to train your autopilot to be your best crew-member and to steer better than you! and more
SAILING SKILLS
Judging distances Refine your spatial awareness at sea
Skippers’ Tips Dinghy safety • Softshackle for sheets • Leaving tight berths
Question of Seamanship Could you exit this marina situation safely?
Learning curve An eventful weekend facing Border Force scrutiny
CRUISING
Fiesta afloat A couple finds both bustle and peace cruising the west coast of Mexico
Literary destinations A cruising guide to the 10 best British Isles’ locations that will bring your favourite books to life
Four continents and a wedding Dr Roger Geary’s semi-circumnavigation from South Wales, UK, to New South Wales, Australia
Brexit VAT Questions Our experts help unravel the thorny issue of VAT following Britain’s European Union exit
Isles of Scilly Opportunities to explore the archipelago in an easterly wind
Elana Connor Figure-of-eight loop around New Zealand to inspire foster youth
Cruising Logs Delights on your doorstep in Scotland and the Solent
GEAR AND BOATS
Train your autopilot …to be your best crew-member and to steer better than you!
Autopilots Buyer’s Guide We look at new and established tech to find the best autopilot system options for your boat, and where you can save money in the process
Southampton Boat Show Preview
New Gear The latest marine kit
Petrol outboards Check for water
Me & My Boat The Arcona 370, a quality offshore cruiser that eats up miles
Boat hoses Is your yacht safe?
REGULARS
Editor’s letter Gone with the wind
News Southern Water fined £90m
Letters Seafaring beekeepers
Dick Durham UFOs
Pete Goss Flying the Jester flag
Libby Purves Anchor intimacy
Anchorages Carbis Bay & St Ives
Cruising community Katie McCabe Round Britain
Books Good Little Ship, Peter Willis
Confessions Septuagenarian ID