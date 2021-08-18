Yachting Monthly September 2021 – on sale 19 August

Inside the September 2021 issue of Yachting Monthly we explore the 10 best British Isles’ locations to bring your favourite books to life, teach you how to train your autopilot to be your best crew-member and to steer better than you! and more

SAILING SKILLS

Judging distances Refine your spatial awareness at sea

Skippers’ Tips Dinghy safety • Softshackle for sheets • Leaving tight berths

Question of Seamanship Could you exit this marina situation safely?

Learning curve An eventful weekend facing Border Force scrutiny

CRUISING

Fiesta afloat A couple finds both bustle and peace cruising the west coast of Mexico

Literary destinations A cruising guide to the 10 best British Isles’ locations that will bring your favourite books to life

Four continents and a wedding Dr Roger Geary’s semi-circumnavigation from South Wales, UK, to New South Wales, Australia

Brexit VAT Questions Our experts help unravel the thorny issue of VAT following Britain’s European Union exit

Isles of Scilly Opportunities to explore the archipelago in an easterly wind

Elana Connor Figure-of-eight loop around New Zealand to inspire foster youth

Cruising Logs Delights on your doorstep in Scotland and the Solent

GEAR AND BOATS

Train your autopilot …to be your best crew-member and to steer better than you!

Autopilots Buyer’s Guide We look at new and established tech to find the best autopilot system options for your boat, and where you can save money in the process

Southampton Boat Show Preview

New Gear The latest marine kit

Petrol outboards Check for water

Me & My Boat The Arcona 370, a quality offshore cruiser that eats up miles

Boat hoses Is your yacht safe?

REGULARS

Editor’s letter Gone with the wind

News Southern Water fined £90m

Letters Seafaring beekeepers

Dick Durham UFOs

Pete Goss Flying the Jester flag

Libby Purves Anchor intimacy

Anchorages Carbis Bay & St Ives

Cruising community Katie McCabe Round Britain

Books Good Little Ship, Peter Willis

Confessions Septuagenarian ID