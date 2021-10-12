Yachting Monthly November 2021 – on sale 14 October

Inside the November 2021 issue of Yachting Monthly you will find the inaugural Brian Black Memorial Award winning article, high-latitude sailing tips, ten vibrant cities you can sail into around the islands of Ireland and Britain – and more!

SAILING SKILLS

Sail the far north Make your high-latitude dream a reality, but beware – Arctic sailing is addictive

Skippers’ Tips Overcoming steering bias • Power afloat • Engine data

Question of Seamanship Should you push on with tired crew?

Storm survival at anchor Gale tactics learnt when Storm Evert battered cruising yachts in the Isles of Scilly

Orca encounters Why yachts are at risk off the Iberian peninsula from ‘attacks’ from orca

CRUISING

French inland waterways Taking a 36ft yacht through 371 locks and three tunnels to reach Paris and the Med

Sutton Hoo Was this Saxon ship powered by sail, oar, or a mixture of both?

Cruising community A teenager’s seven-hour dinghy crossing for charity

A summer storm A memorable start to a two-year cruising adventure

Cultural cruises Ten vibrant cities you can sail into around the islands of Ireland and Britain

Polluted paradise The inaugural Brian Black Memorial Award winner explores tropical islands blighted by plastic waste not of their own making

GEAR AND BOATS

Hydrogen propulsion What are the realistic options for sailing yachts?

New gear Energy-saving innovation

Proper ventilation Life-saving advice to prevent CO poisoning

Me & My Boat The XC42 is now ten years old, but is she still a sparkling performance cruiser?

REGULARS

Editor’s letter Escape to the action

News Sewage-release rules relaxed

Letters Literary voyage

Dick Durham No one else to blame

Pete Goss Sailing with Orcas

Libby Purves Storms at anchor

Books Hooked on the Horizon: Sailing Blue Eye Around the World – Tom Dymond

Confessions A colourful fix