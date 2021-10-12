Yachting Monthly November 2021 – on sale 14 October

Inside the November 2021 issue of Yachting Monthly you will find the inaugural Brian Black Memorial Award winning article, high-latitude sailing tips, ten vibrant cities you can sail into around the islands of Ireland and Britain – and more!

SAILING SKILLS

Arctic_Manevaï-an-aluminium-Garcia-47-sailing-in-Greenland.-Eric-Abadie

 

Sail the far north Make your high-latitude dream a reality, but beware – Arctic sailing is addictive

Skippers’ Tips Overcoming steering bias • Power afloat • Engine data

Question of Seamanship Should you push on with tired crew?

Storm survival at anchor Gale tactics learnt when Storm Evert battered cruising yachts in the Isles of Scilly

Orca encounters Why yachts are at risk off the Iberian peninsula from ‘attacks’ from orca

Skills_Know_Orca_YAW265.special_report_David-Smith

CRUISING

French inland waterways Taking a 36ft yacht through 371 locks and three tunnels to reach Paris and the Med

Sutton Hoo Was this Saxon ship powered by sail, oar, or a mixture of both?

Cruising community A teenager’s seven-hour dinghy crossing for charity

A summer storm A memorable start to a two-year cruising adventure

Cultural cruises Ten vibrant cities you can sail into around the islands of Ireland and Britain

Polluted paradise The inaugural Brian Black Memorial Award winner explores tropical islands blighted by plastic waste not of their own making

Polluted_Paradise_13

Credit: Sophie Dingwall

GEAR AND BOATS

Hydrogen propulsion What are the realistic options for sailing yachts?

New gear Energy-saving innovation

Proper ventilation Life-saving advice to prevent CO poisoning

Me & My Boat The XC42 is now ten years old, but is she still a sparkling performance cruiser?

XC42

Credit: Graham Snook

REGULARS
Editor’s letter Escape to the action
News Sewage-release rules relaxed
Letters Literary voyage
Dick Durham No one else to blame
Pete Goss Sailing with Orcas
Libby Purves Storms at anchor
Books Hooked on the Horizon: Sailing Blue Eye Around the World – Tom Dymond
Confessions A colourful fix