Yachting Monthly November 2021 – on sale 14 October

Inside the November 2021 issue of Yachting Monthly you will find the inaugural Brian Black Memorial Award winning article, high-latitude sailing tips, ten vibrant cities you can sail into around the islands of Ireland and Britain – and more!
SAILING SKILLS
Sail the far north Make your high-latitude dream a reality, but beware – Arctic sailing is addictive
Skippers’ Tips Overcoming steering bias • Power afloat • Engine data
Question of Seamanship Should you push on with tired crew?
Storm survival at anchor Gale tactics learnt when Storm Evert battered cruising yachts in the Isles of Scilly
Orca encounters Why yachts are at risk off the Iberian peninsula from ‘attacks’ from orca
CRUISING
French inland waterways Taking a 36ft yacht through 371 locks and three tunnels to reach Paris and the Med
Sutton Hoo Was this Saxon ship powered by sail, oar, or a mixture of both?
Cruising community A teenager’s seven-hour dinghy crossing for charity
A summer storm A memorable start to a two-year cruising adventure
Cultural cruises Ten vibrant cities you can sail into around the islands of Ireland and Britain
Polluted paradise The inaugural Brian Black Memorial Award winner explores tropical islands blighted by plastic waste not of their own making
GEAR AND BOATS
Hydrogen propulsion What are the realistic options for sailing yachts?
New gear Energy-saving innovation
Proper ventilation Life-saving advice to prevent CO poisoning
Me & My Boat The XC42 is now ten years old, but is she still a sparkling performance cruiser?
REGULARS
Editor’s letter Escape to the action
News Sewage-release rules relaxed
Letters Literary voyage
Dick Durham No one else to blame
Pete Goss Sailing with Orcas
Libby Purves Storms at anchor
Books Hooked on the Horizon: Sailing Blue Eye Around the World – Tom Dymond
Confessions A colourful fix