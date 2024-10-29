In the November 2024 issue of Yachting Monthly magazine:

MYSTERIOUS MOUNT ATHOS

Alexander Shaw sails to a Byzantine monastery in northern Greece

CALLING ALL CADETS

Ex-cadets cheer on a new generation at the ABP World Championships

FLOTILLA FUN

A look at what goes on behind the scenes – the thrills and spills of the charter

MAGNETIC VARIATION EXPLAINED

Understanding Earth’s magnetic field is vital for sailors. Simon Phillips gives the lowdown on agonic and isogonic lines

AN OCEAN CROSSING

How to prepare your boat and your crew to sail hundreds of miles across the Atlantic

UPCYCLE A BOAT

Breathing life back into a sad and neglected 1980s cruiser-racer

A QUESTION OF SEAMANSHIP

Would you continue to sail if you found this in the bilge?

LIVING WITH THE OCEAN

BBMA winner Jon Amtrup recounts how he lives sustainably aboard his boat in the Arctic

HOW TO AVOID A CORE DISASTER

How to check the structural integrity of your GRP hull and deck

NORDIC FOLKBOAT

The Folkboat remains one of the most iconic yachts of the last 100 years