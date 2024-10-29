In the November 2024 issue of Yachting Monthly magazine:
MYSTERIOUS MOUNT ATHOS
Alexander Shaw sails to a Byzantine monastery in northern Greece
CALLING ALL CADETS
Ex-cadets cheer on a new generation at the ABP World Championships
FLOTILLA FUN
A look at what goes on behind the scenes – the thrills and spills of the charter
MAGNETIC VARIATION EXPLAINED
Understanding Earth’s magnetic field is vital for sailors. Simon Phillips gives the lowdown on agonic and isogonic lines
AN OCEAN CROSSING
How to prepare your boat and your crew to sail hundreds of miles across the Atlantic
UPCYCLE A BOAT
Breathing life back into a sad and neglected 1980s cruiser-racer
A QUESTION OF SEAMANSHIP
Would you continue to sail if you found this in the bilge?
PREPARING FOR AN OCEAN CROSSING
Get ready to cross the Atlantic
MAGNETIC VARIATION
Simon Philips navigates the world’s magnetic fields
LIVING WITH THE OCEAN
BBMA winner Jon Amtrup recounts how he lives sustainably aboard his boat in the Arctic
HOW TO AVOID A CORE DISASTER
How to check the structural integrity of your GRP hull and deck
UPCYCLING AN OLD BOAT
How to revamp your 1980s cruiser-racer
NORDIC FOLKBOAT
The Folkboat remains one of the most iconic yachts of the last 100 years