Yachting Monthly May 2021 – on sale 1 April

Inside the May issue of Yachting Monthly you will find a boat buying guide, family sailing skills, the launch of our new 10 Best… cruising series, gear and more:
SAILING SKILLS
Family sailing A raft of sailors share their top tips for keeping crew of all ages happy
Skippers’ tips Fitting shaft anodes securely • Seadog training • Tiny red torch
Question of seamanship You’ve run aground. What should you do?
The Night Sky Finding Arcturus
Learning curve Caught in a hurricane off the Irish coast in a 33ft yacht
Pip Hare victorious The first British skipper to finish the 2020-21 Vendée Globe shares her tale
CRUISING
The 10 best... Cruising destinations around the British Isles for walks and hikes
Brexit answers Expert advice to help you unravel the new regulations
Outnumbered afloat Michael Blyth explores the Greek islands in a Bavaria 40 with his wife and three daughter
Challenging Urshant Sailing to the French island in search of honey
Crowlin Islands A charming anchorage off the Isle of Skye, Scotland
GEAR AND BOATS
Collision Avoidance There is a battery of technology available to stand watch and alert you to potential dangers
Boat buying A guide to finding the perfect yacht and avoiding common pitfalls
Bringing Matilda home James Getgood learns the nuances of his new Xc 38 sailing from Sweden to Portsmouth
Me & My Boat The Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 32i size keeps marina costs down with little loss of safety or comfort
REGULARS
Editor’s letter Doorstep adventures
News ‘Farcical’ post-Brexit system
LettersBeware the Aix mud
Dick Durham Old Man Sailing
Pete Goss Introducing Oddity
Cruising Community Old Sea Dog
New Gear The latest marine kit
Books Sheila in the Wind
Confessions Yes, dear