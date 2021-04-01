Yachting Monthly May 2021 – on sale 1 April

Inside the May issue of Yachting Monthly you will find a boat buying guide, family sailing skills, the launch of our new 10 Best… cruising series, gear and more:

SAILING SKILLS

Family sailing A raft of sailors share their top tips for keeping crew of all ages happy

Skippers’ tips Fitting shaft anodes securely • Seadog training • Tiny red torch

Question of seamanship You’ve run aground. What should you do?

The Night Sky Finding Arcturus

Learning curve Caught in a hurricane off the Irish coast in a 33ft yacht

Pip Hare victorious The first British skipper to finish the 2020-21 Vendée Globe shares her tale

CRUISING

The 10 best... Cruising destinations around the British Isles for walks and hikes

Brexit answers Expert advice to help you unravel the new regulations

Outnumbered afloat Michael Blyth explores the Greek islands in a Bavaria 40 with his wife and three daughter

Challenging Urshant Sailing to the French island in search of honey

Crowlin Islands A charming anchorage off the Isle of Skye, Scotland

GEAR AND BOATS

Collision Avoidance There is a battery of technology available to stand watch and alert you to potential dangers

Boat buying A guide to finding the perfect yacht and avoiding common pitfalls

Bringing Matilda home James Getgood learns the nuances of his new Xc 38 sailing from Sweden to Portsmouth

Me & My Boat The Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 32i size keeps marina costs down with little loss of safety or comfort

REGULARS

Editor’s letter Doorstep adventures

News ‘Farcical’ post-Brexit system

LettersBeware the Aix mud

Dick Durham Old Man Sailing

Pete Goss Introducing Oddity

Cruising Community Old Sea Dog

New Gear The latest marine kit

Books Sheila in the Wind

Confessions Yes, dear