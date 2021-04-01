Yachting Monthly May 2021 – on sale 1 April

TAGS:
May 2021 Yachting Monthly cover

Inside the May issue of Yachting Monthly you will find a boat buying guide, family sailing skills, the launch of our new 10 Best… cruising series, gear and more:

SAILING SKILLS

Family_Alice-and-kids-Peter-Duck_JuliaJones

Family sailing A raft of sailors share their top tips for keeping crew of all ages happy

Skippers’ tips Fitting shaft anodes securely • Seadog training • Tiny red torch

Question of seamanship You’ve run aground. What should you do?

The Night Sky Finding Arcturus

Learning curve Caught in a hurricane off the Irish coast in a 33ft yacht

Pip Hare victorious The first British skipper to finish the 2020-21 Vendée Globe shares her tale

CRUISING

GettyImages-179803312

Credit: Photo by Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The 10 best... Cruising destinations around the British Isles for walks and hikes

Brexit answers Expert advice to help you unravel the new regulations

Outnumbered afloat Michael Blyth explores the Greek islands in a Bavaria 40 with his wife and three daughter

Challenging Urshant Sailing to the French island in search of honey

Crowlin Islands A charming anchorage off the Isle of Skye, Scotland

GEAR AND BOATS

Oscar_Eloi-Stichelbaut_Skipper-Vincent-Riou-2

Collision Avoidance There is a battery of technology available to stand watch and alert you to potential dangers

Boat buying A guide to finding the perfect yacht and avoiding common pitfalls

Bringing Matilda home James Getgood learns the nuances of his new Xc 38 sailing from Sweden to Portsmouth

Me & My Boat The Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 32i size keeps marina costs down with little loss of safety or comfort

REGULARS
Editor’s letter Doorstep adventures
News ‘Farcical’ post-Brexit system
LettersBeware the Aix mud
Dick Durham Old Man Sailing
Pete Goss Introducing Oddity
Cruising Community Old Sea Dog
New Gear The latest marine kit
Books Sheila in the Wind
Confessions Yes, dear