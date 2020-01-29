March 2020 – on sale 30 January

Welcome to a brand new issue of Yachting Monthly, jam-packed with great features, including:

SAILING SKILLS

Charter Skills

• Charter boat checks • Stern-to mooring • Cat sailing

Skippers’ Tips

• Easier solo tacking • Replacing jackstays • Teak deck care

A question of seamanship

Which is the best approach to Guernsey?

Better downwind sailing

ARC skippers share their experience, from sail trim to autopilot settings and preventers

CRUISING

Lofoten

Cruising the Norwegian coast to the land of the midnight sun

Anchorage: Naples

Dag Pike discovers a quiet spot in this bustling city

North Devon

Cruising charms and challenges in Appledore and Bideford

Cruising community

• Traditional Sri Lankan sailing • Wayfarer legend

Cruising logs

Olympian Ian Walker explores Greece with his family, and Duncan Kent is captivated by Croatia

CHARTER SPECIAL

A smörgåsbord of charter destinations and fleets to choose from for the perfect holiday

GEAR AND BOATS

Tested: Dufour 390

The impressively roomy cruiser that offers more performance than you might expect

New Gear

• MOB alarm hub • Crew intercom • Simple network • Cruising radar

Fast offshore cruisers

We pick four fun, fast offshore flyers under 30ft

Rigging hacks

Cheap, robust and better than blocks: 11 uses for low-friction rings on board, plus how to splice them on

Keel bolts

Have you checked yours? Here’s what to look for

REGULARS

Editor’s letter – Summer dreaming

News • Ireland bans marked diesel • Scottish windfarms • Discovery Yachts

Letters • The fun of visitor pontoons • Insurance a necessity • Centreboard care

Pete Goss – Good leadership

Dick Durham – Naval discipline

Libby Purves – Life’s surprises

Books – The birth of weather forecasts

Confessions – Sink or swim?