March 2020 – on sale 30 January

Welcome to a brand new issue of Yachting Monthly, jam-packed with great features, including:
SAILING SKILLS
Charter Skills
• Charter boat checks • Stern-to mooring • Cat sailing
Skippers’ Tips
• Easier solo tacking • Replacing jackstays • Teak deck care
A question of seamanship
Which is the best approach to Guernsey?
Better downwind sailing
ARC skippers share their experience, from sail trim to autopilot settings and preventers
CRUISING
Lofoten
Cruising the Norwegian coast to the land of the midnight sun
Anchorage: Naples
Dag Pike discovers a quiet spot in this bustling city
North Devon
Cruising charms and challenges in Appledore and Bideford
Cruising community
• Traditional Sri Lankan sailing • Wayfarer legend
Cruising logs
Olympian Ian Walker explores Greece with his family, and Duncan Kent is captivated by Croatia
CHARTER SPECIAL
A smörgåsbord of charter destinations and fleets to choose from for the perfect holiday
GEAR AND BOATS
Tested: Dufour 390
The impressively roomy cruiser that offers more performance than you might expect
New Gear
• MOB alarm hub • Crew intercom • Simple network • Cruising radar
Fast offshore cruisers
We pick four fun, fast offshore flyers under 30ft
Rigging hacks
Cheap, robust and better than blocks: 11 uses for low-friction rings on board, plus how to splice them on
Keel bolts
Have you checked yours? Here’s what to look for
REGULARS
Editor’s letter – Summer dreaming
News • Ireland bans marked diesel • Scottish windfarms • Discovery Yachts
Letters • The fun of visitor pontoons • Insurance a necessity • Centreboard care
Pete Goss – Good leadership
Dick Durham – Naval discipline
Libby Purves – Life’s surprises
Books – The birth of weather forecasts
Confessions – Sink or swim?