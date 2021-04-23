Yachting Monthly June 2021 – on sale 29 April

Inside the June issue of Yachting Monthly you will find tips for sailing in light airs, an incredible tale from a solo MOB survivor, 10 Best wildlife cruises, gear tests and more:
SAILING SKILLS
Sailing in light airs How to make the most of summer breezes and stay under sail without resorting to the engine
Solo man overboard Nigel Fox’s personal locator beacon was vital when rough seas washed him overboard
Skippers’ tips Failsafe reefing • Handling flares • Perfect toast afloat
Question of seamanship Rudder failure on a looming lee shore, what now?
CRUISING
Wildlife cruises Our ‘10 Best…’ British Isles cruising series continues with a guide to wildlife hotspots
‘Dolphins a-plenty’ Joyful marine- life sightings from France to Scotland
Round Britain A circumnavigation to raise funds and find adventure
Labour for sail A happy solution for the crew and skipper of a Westerly 33
Priory Bay An idyllic anchorage can be found at Caldey Island, near Tenby
Italian summer A couple enjoy spectacular Italy while avoiding the crowds and expensive marina prices
GEAR AND BOATS
Essential upgrades Overhaul your yacht to suit your sailing without costs spiralling
New boat test The Bavaria C38 is ‘fun, forgiving, and has loads of space’
Me & My Boat The Nauticat 33 offers reliable passage making in comfort
New Gear Innovative sailing apparel, plus an induction cooker and an affordable 8W folding solar panel on test
Satellite messenger Tested: The Spot Gen4 one-way messaging system
REGULARS
Editor’s letter Sailing slowly
News Ship radio licence changes
Letters Lifejacket lights – a warning
Dick Durham US and UK sailors
Pete Goss Revealing a new hull
Libby Purves Yacht club shout out
Cruising Community Farewell Solent Landmark
New Gear The latest marine kit
Books Interregnum – Jim Ring
Confessions Lobster pot tango