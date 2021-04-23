Yachting Monthly June 2021 – on sale 29 April

Inside the June issue of Yachting Monthly you will find tips for sailing in light airs, an incredible tale from a solo MOB survivor, 10 Best wildlife cruises, gear tests and more:

SAILING SKILLS

Sailing in light airs How to make the most of summer breezes and stay under sail without resorting to the engine

Solo man overboard Nigel Fox’s personal locator beacon was vital when rough seas washed him overboard

Skippers’ tips Failsafe reefing • Handling flares • Perfect toast afloat

Question of seamanship Rudder failure on a looming lee shore, what now?

CRUISING

Wildlife cruises Our ‘10 Best…’ British Isles cruising series continues with a guide to wildlife hotspots

‘Dolphins a-plenty’ Joyful marine- life sightings from France to Scotland

Round Britain A circumnavigation to raise funds and find adventure

Labour for sail A happy solution for the crew and skipper of a Westerly 33

Priory Bay An idyllic anchorage can be found at Caldey Island, near Tenby

Italian summer A couple enjoy spectacular Italy while avoiding the crowds and expensive marina prices

GEAR AND BOATS

Essential upgrades Overhaul your yacht to suit your sailing without costs spiralling

New boat test The Bavaria C38 is ‘fun, forgiving, and has loads of space’

Me & My Boat The Nauticat 33 offers reliable passage making in comfort

New Gear Innovative sailing apparel, plus an induction cooker and an affordable 8W folding solar panel on test

Satellite messenger Tested: The Spot Gen4 one-way messaging system

REGULARS

Editor’s letter Sailing slowly

News Ship radio licence changes

Letters Lifejacket lights – a warning

Dick Durham US and UK sailors

Pete Goss Revealing a new hull

Libby Purves Yacht club shout out

Cruising Community Farewell Solent Landmark

New Gear The latest marine kit

Books Interregnum – Jim Ring

Confessions Lobster pot tango