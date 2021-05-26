Yachting Monthly July 2021 – on sale 27 May

Inside the July issue of Yachting Monthly you will find epic cruises close to home, how to take amazing photos, the secrets of secure anchoring and mooring, gear tests and more:

SAILING SKILLS

Anchoring

Perfect anchoring Jonathan Neeves shares his very different approach to ensuring a secure night on the hook

Skippers’ tips Lower furling sails • Solve anchor snags • Better rig climbing

Question of seamanship Can tide height affect the distance of visibility?

Mooring line protection It pays to have a boat with well-snubbed lines

BESPOKE

Sailing_photography_GoPro_Langdon_Photo

Credit: Richard Langdon/Ocean Images

Amazing sailing photographs Richard Langdon of Ocean Images reveals how to capture perfect shots of your boat, cruise and crew

Caught in Storm Janus ‘I was blown in a huge circle around the Ionian…’

CRUISING

Historic UK landmarks Our ‘10 Best’ cruising series continues with the rich and colourful history of the British Isles

Natasha Lambert A ‘sip and a puff’ on a 3,000-mile transatlantic passage

The Breton way Mervyn Wheatley enjoys a French summer afloat

New Zealand circumnavigation Cruising the North and South islands, solo

Sand Acre Bay A quiet place to drop the hook in the busy Tamar Estuary

GEAR AND BOATS

Carbon_LightSpeed_07

Synthetic rigging Why we are moving to carbon spars and composite rigging for cruising boats

New boats The latest 40-footers

Me & My Boat The Moody 36 is a fun and practical centre-cockpit cruiser

Awning setup It’s time to think about decent shelter and sun protection

REGULARS
Editor’s letter Anchoring’s dark art
News Autonomous ships • Brexit VAT
Letters Shakedown considerately
Dick Durham Social media
Pete Goss Going aground
Cruising Community Barge Cabby
New Gear Summer cruising kit
Cruising Log Family adventure
Books The Journeying Moon
Confessions A knotty problem