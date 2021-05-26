Yachting Monthly July 2021 – on sale 27 May

Inside the July issue of Yachting Monthly you will find epic cruises close to home, how to take amazing photos, the secrets of secure anchoring and mooring, gear tests and more:
SAILING SKILLS
Perfect anchoring Jonathan Neeves shares his very different approach to ensuring a secure night on the hook
Skippers’ tips Lower furling sails • Solve anchor snags • Better rig climbing
Question of seamanship Can tide height affect the distance of visibility?
Mooring line protection It pays to have a boat with well-snubbed lines
BESPOKE
Amazing sailing photographs Richard Langdon of Ocean Images reveals how to capture perfect shots of your boat, cruise and crew
Caught in Storm Janus ‘I was blown in a huge circle around the Ionian…’
CRUISING
Historic UK landmarks Our ‘10 Best’ cruising series continues with the rich and colourful history of the British Isles
Natasha Lambert A ‘sip and a puff’ on a 3,000-mile transatlantic passage
The Breton way Mervyn Wheatley enjoys a French summer afloat
New Zealand circumnavigation Cruising the North and South islands, solo
Sand Acre Bay A quiet place to drop the hook in the busy Tamar Estuary
GEAR AND BOATS
Synthetic rigging Why we are moving to carbon spars and composite rigging for cruising boats
New boats The latest 40-footers
Me & My Boat The Moody 36 is a fun and practical centre-cockpit cruiser
Awning setup It’s time to think about decent shelter and sun protection
REGULARS
Editor’s letter Anchoring’s dark art
News Autonomous ships • Brexit VAT
Letters Shakedown considerately
Dick Durham Social media
Pete Goss Going aground
Cruising Community Barge Cabby
New Gear Summer cruising kit
Cruising Log Family adventure
Books The Journeying Moon
Confessions A knotty problem