Yachting Monthly July 2021 – on sale 27 May

Inside the July issue of Yachting Monthly you will find epic cruises close to home, how to take amazing photos, the secrets of secure anchoring and mooring, gear tests and more:

SAILING SKILLS

Perfect anchoring Jonathan Neeves shares his very different approach to ensuring a secure night on the hook

Skippers’ tips Lower furling sails • Solve anchor snags • Better rig climbing

Question of seamanship Can tide height affect the distance of visibility?

Mooring line protection It pays to have a boat with well-snubbed lines

BESPOKE

Amazing sailing photographs Richard Langdon of Ocean Images reveals how to capture perfect shots of your boat, cruise and crew

Caught in Storm Janus ‘I was blown in a huge circle around the Ionian…’

CRUISING

Historic UK landmarks Our ‘10 Best’ cruising series continues with the rich and colourful history of the British Isles

Natasha Lambert A ‘sip and a puff’ on a 3,000-mile transatlantic passage

The Breton way Mervyn Wheatley enjoys a French summer afloat

New Zealand circumnavigation Cruising the North and South islands, solo

Sand Acre Bay A quiet place to drop the hook in the busy Tamar Estuary

GEAR AND BOATS

Synthetic rigging Why we are moving to carbon spars and composite rigging for cruising boats

New boats The latest 40-footers

Me & My Boat The Moody 36 is a fun and practical centre-cockpit cruiser

Awning setup It’s time to think about decent shelter and sun protection

REGULARS

Editor’s letter Anchoring’s dark art

News Autonomous ships • Brexit VAT

Letters Shakedown considerately

Dick Durham Social media

Pete Goss Going aground

Cruising Community Barge Cabby

New Gear Summer cruising kit

Cruising Log Family adventure

Books The Journeying Moon

Confessions A knotty problem