January 2020 issue – out now

Inside the January issue of Yachting Monthly you will find:
SAILING SKILLS
Lead a happy crew
Skippering friends and family isn’t always plain sailing. Three of the world’s top skippers share their advice
MOB for couples
Returning to a man overboard when there’s just one of you left on board needs planning and practice. This is what we learned
Skippers’ tips
Monitor your engine • Revert to slab reefing • Lightwind sailing
A question of seamanship
In a crowded anchorage, would you re-anchor?
Learning curve
‘Our engine failed as the anchor dragged’, a lee shore looms
CRUISING
Fair Isle and Shetland
Jonty Pearce explores this varied and beautiful cruising ground
Red Sea delight
Tom Dymond finds a warm welcome, but no pirates
Jester Baltimore challenge
John Willis finds himself put to the test
Cruising community
Around Britain the wrong way • Sailing film festival
Cruising logs
On passage to Italy • Adriatic adventures with the children
Imray’s hidden treasures
Katy Stickland discovers precious artefacts
GEAR AND BOATS
Tested: Salona 380
This boat is sleek, sporty and well worth a look
New gear
The latest gadgets, plus we test the Ultra Anchor and Flip Swivel
Pocket cruisers
Duncan Kent takes a look at four great 27-footers
Compass overhaul
Is your compass easy to read, well lit and free from error? Here’s what to check
Keep your boat dry
Whether your boat is ashore or afloat this winter, minimising moisture is key to a fresh boat
REGULARS
Editor’s letter – A great skipper?
News – Yacht defects • Illegal charter
Letters – Learn the rules • Lifejackets
Libby Purves – Windvane wonder
Dick Durham – Ditching insurance
Pete Goss – In praise of centreboards
Books – Maid Matelot, by Lady Raynes
Guest column – Brian Black, Seadogs
Confessions – Newton’s third law