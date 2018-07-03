January 2020 issue – out now

Inside the January issue of Yachting Monthly you will find:

SAILING SKILLS

Lead a happy crew

Skippering friends and family isn’t always plain sailing. Three of the world’s top skippers share their advice

MOB for couples

Returning to a man overboard when there’s just one of you left on board needs planning and practice. This is what we learned

Skippers’ tips

Monitor your engine • Revert to slab reefing • Lightwind sailing

A question of seamanship

In a crowded anchorage, would you re-anchor?

Learning curve

‘Our engine failed as the anchor dragged’, a lee shore looms

CRUISING

Fair Isle and Shetland

Jonty Pearce explores this varied and beautiful cruising ground

Red Sea delight

Tom Dymond finds a warm welcome, but no pirates

Jester Baltimore challenge

John Willis finds himself put to the test

Cruising community

Around Britain the wrong way • Sailing film festival

Cruising logs

On passage to Italy • Adriatic adventures with the children

Imray’s hidden treasures

Katy Stickland discovers precious artefacts

GEAR AND BOATS

Tested: Salona 380

This boat is sleek, sporty and well worth a look

New gear

The latest gadgets, plus we test the Ultra Anchor and Flip Swivel

Pocket cruisers

Duncan Kent takes a look at four great 27-footers

Compass overhaul

Is your compass easy to read, well lit and free from error? Here’s what to check

Keep your boat dry

Whether your boat is ashore or afloat this winter, minimising moisture is key to a fresh boat

REGULARS

Editor’s letter – A great skipper?

News – Yacht defects • Illegal charter

Letters – Learn the rules • Lifejackets

Libby Purves – Windvane wonder

Dick Durham – Ditching insurance

Pete Goss – In praise of centreboards

Books – Maid Matelot, by Lady Raynes

Guest column – Brian Black, Seadogs

Confessions – Newton’s third law