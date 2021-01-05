Yachting Monthly February 2021 – on sale 7 January

Inside the February issue of Yachting Monthly you will find the Hanse 348 and 418 head-to-head boat test, sailing skills, cruising adventures, gear and more:

SAILING SKILLS

Vendee rescue Pete Goss examines the seamanship involved in Kevin Escoffier’s rescue by Jean Le Cam

Skippers’ tips Homemade mast steps • Watch schedules • Tiller steering

Question of Seamanship How best to assist an inverted dinghy?