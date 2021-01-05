Yachting Monthly February 2021 – on sale 7 January

YM Feb 2021 cover

Inside the February issue of Yachting Monthly you will find the Hanse 348 and 418 head-to-head boat test, sailing skills, cruising adventures, gear and more:

SAILING SKILLS

Vendée Globe sailor Kevin Escoffier

Vendée Globe sailor Kevin Escoffier dons his survival suit for a second time to reach the French Navy’s tender, with rescuer Jean le Cam’s IMOCA 60 Yes We Cam! pictured behind. CREDIT: © Marine Nationale / Défense

Vendee rescue Pete Goss examines the seamanship involved in Kevin Escoffier’s rescue by Jean Le Cam

Skippers’ tips Homemade mast steps • Watch schedules • Tiller steering

Question of Seamanship How best to assist an inverted dinghy?

Repairing sails The essentials of sail first aid, and what tools to carry

Sail smarter How to modernise your boat without breaking the bank

BESPOKE

Gerry Hughes_Getty

Gerry Hughes CREDIT: Getty

Gerry Hughes ‘Never, never give up on your dreams,’ says the first deaf solo circumnavigator

CRUISING

Borneo

Liz Cleere and her partner Jamie Furlong sail Borneo’s notorious but beautiful north-east coast under military escort CREDIT: Jamie Furlong

Cruising in the pirate zone Sailing Borneo’s notorious but beautiful north-east coast under military escort

Lyme Regis anchorage Dag Pike finds a quiet spot to drop the hook at this Dorset resort

La Rochelle Stunning architecture, great food and beaches await those who explore France’s Atlantic port

A last hurrah A bittersweet Scottish adventure with old friends

GEAR AND BOATS

Hanse 348 and 418

Graham Snook set the 348 and 418 against each other. CREDIT: Graham Snook Photography

Head to head The Hanse 348 and 418 go up against each other in our boat test

Anchoring Why bigger isn’t better

New Gear Our pick of the DAME R&D Excellence in Adversity entries

Me & My Boat Why the Dufour 425 GL is ‘solid, spacious and ocean capable’

Upgrading electronics Mike Reynolds shares a way to get the latest gadgetry at a fraction of the cost

REGULARS

Editor’s letter Humble sea dogs
News Sailor of the Decade
Letters Collective effort
Pete Goss Resource management
Dick Durham Royal yachts
Libby Purves The ‘Salt of reality’
Cruising Community Teen honour
Books Sailing the Waterways of Russia’s North – Irene Campbell-Grin
Confessions Tin cans needed