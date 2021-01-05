Yachting Monthly February 2021 – on sale 7 January

Inside the February issue of Yachting Monthly you will find the Hanse 348 and 418 head-to-head boat test, sailing skills, cruising adventures, gear and more:
SAILING SKILLS
Vendee rescue Pete Goss examines the seamanship involved in Kevin Escoffier’s rescue by Jean Le Cam
Skippers’ tips Homemade mast steps • Watch schedules • Tiller steering
Question of Seamanship How best to assist an inverted dinghy?
Repairing sails The essentials of sail first aid, and what tools to carry
Sail smarter How to modernise your boat without breaking the bank
BESPOKE
Gerry Hughes ‘Never, never give up on your dreams,’ says the first deaf solo circumnavigator
CRUISING
Cruising in the pirate zone Sailing Borneo’s notorious but beautiful north-east coast under military escort
Lyme Regis anchorage Dag Pike finds a quiet spot to drop the hook at this Dorset resort
La Rochelle Stunning architecture, great food and beaches await those who explore France’s Atlantic port
A last hurrah A bittersweet Scottish adventure with old friends
GEAR AND BOATS
Head to head The Hanse 348 and 418 go up against each other in our boat test
Anchoring Why bigger isn’t better
New Gear Our pick of the DAME R&D Excellence in Adversity entries
Me & My Boat Why the Dufour 425 GL is ‘solid, spacious and ocean capable’
Upgrading electronics Mike Reynolds shares a way to get the latest gadgetry at a fraction of the cost
REGULARS
Editor’s letter Humble sea dogs
News Sailor of the Decade
Letters Collective effort
Pete Goss Resource management
Dick Durham Royal yachts
Libby Purves The ‘Salt of reality’
Cruising Community Teen honour
Books Sailing the Waterways of Russia’s North – Irene Campbell-Grin
Confessions Tin cans needed