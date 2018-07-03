February 2020 issue – out 2 January 2020

Inside the February issue of Yachting Monthly you will find:
SAILING SKILLS
Rule the waves
Keep the boat moving in big seas with expert helming technique for every seastate
Skippers’ tips
Pilotage by Google • Lightweight hatch • Hull chain protector
A question of seamanship
Could you free yourself from a lobster pot?
Do the colregs need to change?
Are these ancient rules still fit for purpose?
High seas drama
‘The side decks tore as the wave hit and the mast fell’
CRUISING
Sailing with volcanoes
Just months after Krakatoa erupted, Liz Cleere explores Indonesia’s fascinating volcanic archipelago
North sea Viking
Seeking out Force 10 storms in a wintery North Sea
Anchorages
Seek shelter in North Devon • An island jewel in Greece
Exploring La Rochelle
Plenty to discover in the gorgeous French harbour
Cruising community
Record numbers for ARC • Cruisers ‘Trash Day’ • Getting shipped • Faversham Creek
Eventide’s golden age
We look back at the much-loved yachts, built from YM plans
BOATS & GEAR
Faster rescue
PLBs and EPRIBs have taken a leap forwards, plus all the latest tech that will change your cruising
New boats for 2020
We pick the newest boats to see at Boot Düsseldorf
Tested: Hanse 508
Full of clever design, this boat has speed, space & style
Expert antifouling gudie
How to keep your hull cleaner for longer
Sailing an aero rig yacht
Why this unusual rig works so well
REGULARS
Editor’s letter – Getting lively
News – Fastnet to end in France
Letters – Beware survey limitations
Pete Goss – Don’t forsake paper
Dick Durham – Tethered harnesses
Books – AC Stock, Sailing Just for Fun
Confessions – Dragging to windward