February 2020 issue – out 2 January 2020

Inside the February issue of Yachting Monthly you will find:

SAILING SKILLS

Rule the waves

Keep the boat moving in big seas with expert helming technique for every seastate

Skippers’ tips

Pilotage by Google • Lightweight hatch • Hull chain protector

A question of seamanship

Could you free yourself from a lobster pot?

Do the colregs need to change?

Are these ancient rules still fit for purpose?

High seas drama

‘The side decks tore as the wave hit and the mast fell’

CRUISING

Sailing with volcanoes

Just months after Krakatoa erupted, Liz Cleere explores Indonesia’s fascinating volcanic archipelago

North sea Viking

Seeking out Force 10 storms in a wintery North Sea

Anchorages

Seek shelter in North Devon • An island jewel in Greece

Exploring La Rochelle

Plenty to discover in the gorgeous French harbour

Cruising community

Record numbers for ARC • Cruisers ‘Trash Day’ • Getting shipped • Faversham Creek

Eventide’s golden age

We look back at the much-loved yachts, built from YM plans

BOATS & GEAR

Faster rescue

PLBs and EPRIBs have taken a leap forwards, plus all the latest tech that will change your cruising

New boats for 2020

We pick the newest boats to see at Boot Düsseldorf

Tested: Hanse 508

Full of clever design, this boat has speed, space & style

Expert antifouling gudie

How to keep your hull cleaner for longer

Sailing an aero rig yacht

Why this unusual rig works so well

REGULARS

Editor’s letter – Getting lively

News – Fastnet to end in France

Letters – Beware survey limitations

Pete Goss – Don’t forsake paper

Dick Durham – Tethered harnesses

Books – AC Stock, Sailing Just for Fun

Confessions – Dragging to windward