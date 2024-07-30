August 2024

In the July 2024 issue of Yachting Monthly magazine:

Features

KATHLEEN PALMER – Sailing’s invisble woman, and how she helped pave the way to Olympic parity

RAT ON BOARD – A stowaway leads to a complete loss of navigation data

Sailing skills

Skippers’ tips – Choosing new rope | Emergency checklists | Energy saving

A question of seamanship – How would you avoid this collision in fog?

Yachtmaster Practical – YM’s editor gets put through his paces. He shares what the experience was like, and what he learned

Cruising

D-DAY BEACHES CRUISE – Exploring Normandy by sea in memory of D-Day

CRUISING LOG – An international race for cruising sailors in Denmark’s north

CRUSING COMMUNITY – RNLI 200 | Boat building successes | RYA Awards

ACROSS THE IRISH SEA – A proper adventure sailing from Wales to Scotland via the Isle of Man and Northern Ireland

Gear and boats

On test: Saffier SE33 Life – Join us aboard a boat offering 33ft of pure sailing pleasure

Rig tensioning – How to accurately set the correct rig tension for your boat

Power management – Our guide to balancing onboard charging and power use

New gear – The latest gadgets, gizmos, clothing and books