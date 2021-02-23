Yachting Monthly April 2021 – on sale 4 March

Inside the April issue of Yachting Monthly you will find a focus on ‘green’ issues, plus shakedown sailing skills, cruising adventures, gear and more:

SAILING SKILLS

Shakedown drills Your boat is ready for the season, but is the skipper? These skills will knock the rust off

Skippers’ tips Lightning strikes at sea • GPS position check • Stowage ideas

Back to basics Celestial navigation skills to reach the remote Tristan da Cunha

Question of seamanship Are cumulonimbus clouds cause for concern?

The Night Sky Vega and Polaris

Towing skills Let’s keep it simple

CRUISING

Impawssible journey A couple sail from Oslo, Norway, to the Arctic Circle with a young labrador on a 27ft yacht

Dee Caffari The circumnavigator on why sailing isn’t as green as we think

Getting timings right Bristol Channel tidal tactics to reach Lundy

Litter-pick cruises ‘Doing our bit’

Sir Robin Knox-Johnston How green issues have changed in 60 years

GEAR AND BOATS

The dirty truth about teak Why any claims that this beloved wood is sustainable or even legally sourced are highly questionable

Green award £5,000 writing prize

Sustainable boats New launches

Electric cruising A viable option?

Me & My Boat The Lagoon 420

Fibreglass future Old GRP boats

Novel green power How power generation technology afloat is benefitting from technical developments in other sectors

REGULARS

Editor’s letter Summer calling

News Pip Hare’s Vendée triumph

Letters Royal welcome

Dick Durham Sailing intuitively

Pete Goss Engine is safety

Libby Purves Warmth conundrum

Anchorage Weymouth Bay

Cruising Community 1930s poem

New Gear The latest marine kit

Books The Gift of a Sea by Rod Heikell

Confessions Flyaway dinghy