Yachting Monthly April 2021 – on sale 4 March

Inside the April issue of Yachting Monthly you will find a focus on ‘green’ issues, plus shakedown sailing skills, cruising adventures, gear and more:
SAILING SKILLS
Shakedown drills Your boat is ready for the season, but is the skipper? These skills will knock the rust off
Skippers’ tips Lightning strikes at sea • GPS position check • Stowage ideas
Back to basics Celestial navigation skills to reach the remote Tristan da Cunha
Question of seamanship Are cumulonimbus clouds cause for concern?
The Night Sky Vega and Polaris
Towing skills Let’s keep it simple
CRUISING
Impawssible journey A couple sail from Oslo, Norway, to the Arctic Circle with a young labrador on a 27ft yacht
Dee Caffari The circumnavigator on why sailing isn’t as green as we think
Getting timings right Bristol Channel tidal tactics to reach Lundy
Litter-pick cruises ‘Doing our bit’
Sir Robin Knox-Johnston How green issues have changed in 60 years
GEAR AND BOATS
The dirty truth about teak Why any claims that this beloved wood is sustainable or even legally sourced are highly questionable
Green award £5,000 writing prize
Sustainable boats New launches
Electric cruising A viable option?
Me & My Boat The Lagoon 420
Fibreglass future Old GRP boats
Novel green power How power generation technology afloat is benefitting from technical developments in other sectors
REGULARS
Editor’s letter Summer calling
News Pip Hare’s Vendée triumph
Letters Royal welcome
Dick Durham Sailing intuitively
Pete Goss Engine is safety
Libby Purves Warmth conundrum
Anchorage Weymouth Bay
Cruising Community 1930s poem
New Gear The latest marine kit
Books The Gift of a Sea by Rod Heikell
Confessions Flyaway dinghy