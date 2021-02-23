Yachting Monthly April 2021 – on sale 4 March

TAGS:
YAM261 April 2021 cover

Inside the April issue of Yachting Monthly you will find a focus on ‘green’ issues, plus shakedown sailing skills, cruising adventures, gear and more:

SAILING SKILLS

Shakedown sail

Credit: Richard Langdon

Shakedown drills Your boat is ready for the season, but is the skipper? These skills will knock the rust off

Skippers’ tips Lightning strikes at sea • GPS position check • Stowage ideas

Back to basics Celestial navigation skills to reach the remote Tristan da Cunha

Question of seamanship Are cumulonimbus clouds cause for concern?

The Night Sky Vega and Polaris

Towing skills Let’s keep it simple

CRUISING

Horston_06

Impawssible journey A couple sail from Oslo, Norway, to the Arctic Circle with a young labrador on a 27ft yacht

Dee Caffari The circumnavigator on why sailing isn’t as green as we think

Getting timings right Bristol Channel tidal tactics to reach Lundy

Litter-pick cruises ‘Doing our bit’

Sir Robin Knox-Johnston How green issues have changed in 60 years

GEAR AND BOATS

Teak

The dirty truth about teak Why any claims that this beloved wood is sustainable or even legally sourced are highly questionable

Green award £5,000 writing prize

Sustainable boats New launches

Electric cruising A viable option?

Me & My Boat The Lagoon 420

Fibreglass future Old GRP boats

Novel green power How power generation technology afloat is benefitting from technical developments in other sectors

Hydrogenerator

REGULARS
Editor’s letter Summer calling
News Pip Hare’s Vendée triumph
Letters Royal welcome
Dick Durham Sailing intuitively
Pete Goss Engine is safety
Libby Purves Warmth conundrum
Anchorage Weymouth Bay
Cruising Community 1930s poem
New Gear The latest marine kit
Books The Gift of a Sea by Rod Heikell
Confessions Flyaway dinghy