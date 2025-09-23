Sail Into a New Era: Dream Yacht’s 25th Anniversary Brings Fresh Horizons for Travellers and Owners

Sponsor Content created with Dream Yacht Charter

There’s something about stepping onto a yacht that makes the everyday world slip away, a sense of freedom that only the sea can offer.

For 25 years, Dream Yacht Charter has been helping sailors capture that feeling, turning sailing at home or overseas into an experience that’s accessible and unforgettable.

Now, as the company celebrates its quarter-century, they are celebrating by introducing three new itineraries, a modernised fleet, and fresh new ways to make sailing part of your life.

New Adventures on the Horizon

For 2026, Dream Yacht Charter are introducing three new charter locations:

The Abacos, Bahamas – Launching in January 2026, the Abacos Dream Premium cabin cruise explores turquoise waters and sugar-sand beaches, where secluded cays and sleepy harbours create the perfect escape. Discover more.

– Launching in January 2026, the Abacos Dream Premium cabin cruise explores turquoise waters and sugar-sand beaches, where secluded cays and sleepy harbours create the perfect escape. Discover more. Koh Samui, Thailand – From May 2026, the Koh Samui Dream Premium journey unveils the Gulf of Thailand’s golden beaches and lush islands, with the chance to experience vibrant markets and authentic local culture along the way. Explore here.

– From May 2026, the Koh Samui Dream Premium journey unveils the Gulf of Thailand’s golden beaches and lush islands, with the chance to experience vibrant markets and authentic local culture along the way. Explore here. The Kornati Islands, Croatia – After a successful pilot, Sail Share heads to the Kornati archipelago for the 2026 season. With over 100 islands, this national park is a sailor’s paradise where dramatic cliffs and tranquil anchorages wait to be discovered. Find out more.

Each of these options balances comfort with adventure, giving guests the chance to experience destinations from the water (in our opinion, the best way to explore).

A Fleet Built for the Future

To ensure guests have the widest range of options possible, Dream Yacht has invested heavily to create one of the most modern and diverse fleets on the water.

In 2025, new models from leading builders like Bali, Lagoon, and Dufour have been added to the line-up, bringing enhanced comfort, performance, and style.

Sustainability is also part of the story. The Lagoon 620 Dream Martinique has undergone a complete refit under Groupe Beneteau’s Lagoon NEO program, extending her lifespan while adding eco-friendly upgrades.

She now sails as a premium cabin cruise yacht in Corsica and the Abacos, proving that luxury and responsibility can go hand in hand.

Not Just Holidays—A Lifestyle

For some, a week on board is simply not enough, but private ownership, and all the management that entails, may seem daunting.

For those wanting the flexibility of ownership without the hassle, Dream Yacht has reimagined its ownership programs, offering two flexible ways for people to extend their cruising needs.

Dream Performance Worldwide allows owners to enjoy an attractive 70/30 revenue share, flexible use of their own yacht, as well as 2 guaranteed sailing weeks each year in some of the world’s most sought-after destinations onboard similar sized yachts within their fleet.

Dream Guarantee is designed for peace of mind, providing a fixed monthly income and up to 12 weeks of sailing annually, with Dream Yacht managing every detail of the vessel. Learn more.

Both programs let owners enjoy the thrill of the sea without the stress of management, combining investment opportunity with lifestyle reward.

A Journey That Keeps Evolving

Dream Yacht’s commitment doesn’t stop with its yachts or itineraries. The company has redesigned the guest experience to be as seamless as possible, from digital check-ins and real-time app updates to upgraded onboard amenities and more personalised service. It’s no wonder the Martinique base was recognised with a 2025 TripAdvisor Award.

Whether you’re booking your first cabin or exploring ownership, there has never been a better time to cast off with Dream Yacht. To start planning your journey, visit www.dreamyachtcharter.com