B&G renew sponsorship of the Brian Black Memorial Award for 2022

B&G are one of the key backers of this award for outstanding marine environmental journalism, in association with Yachting Monthly...

World-leading sailing navigation and instrument specialist B&G will be continuing to support the Yachting Monthly Brian Black Memorial Award in 2022, an award which seeks to recognise an outstanding contribution in marine environmental journalism.

In 2021 the inaugural award went to Sophie Dingwall with her article Polluted Paradise, while the runners up were Genevieve Leaper, Jon Amtrup, Nicholas Hodgson and Sam Shrives.

The award was created to honour the memory of Brian Black, a television journalist and lifelong sailor, contributor to Yachting Monthly and passionate advocate for the marine environment.

The judging panel includes Mike Golding OBE, Dee Caffari MBE, Dr Robert Brown OBE, Sarah Brown, and the Yachting Monthly editorial team.

The 2022 edition of the award will be presented at this year’s Southampton Boat Show on B&G stand J372.

“At B&G we are excited to continue to support the Yachting Monthly Brian Black Memorial Award,” says Doris Deltell, B&G’s Sustainability Manager. “This year’s focus on climate change and biodiversity loss is especially close to our sustainable priorities.

“By telling these powerful photographic stories, we hope that the participants will not only raise awareness but more importantly, will inspire positive action.”

The judging panel will be looking for inspiring and emotive content with a focus on issues of climate change and of biodiversity loss, and how these are impacting the marine environment as seen from the deck of a sailing boat, supported by beautiful photography.

Supported by B&G, Yachting Monthly is offering a £4,000 cash prize for the best article, with £2,500 going to the author and £1,500 being donated to the marine conservation charity, Sea-Changers on their behalf.

“We were blown away by the response we had to the Brian Black Memorial Award 2021,” added Theo Stocker, Editor of Yachting Monthly. “The number and quality of entries we received shows just how passionate people are about the marine environment, and how many stories there are to tell.

“Without the sponsorship of B&G, Yachting Monthly wouldn’t be able to run this competition, and many of these stories wouldn’t be told, and the world needs to hear them.

“We just hope that together we can bring the sea to life in people’s imaginations and make a small difference to tackling these huge environmental challenges.”

Read more about how to enter the 2022 Brian Black Memorial Award.