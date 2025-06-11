YM Celtic Triangle sailors arrive in Kinsale

31 yachts on the start line of the Yachting Monthly Celtic Triangle race in Falmouth for the 190-mile leg to Kinsale

A mix of experienced and Corinthian shorthanded offshore racers started the Yachting Monthly Celtic Triangle Race from Falmouth on Sunday 8th June, with the final boats finishing in Kinsale in the early hours of 10th June 2025, where they were welcomed by the Kinsale Yacht Club with social events and historical tours of the town, as well as opportunities to repair damaged sails, sort faulty electrics and remedy mystery fuel leaks.

Leg one was started by the Royal Cornwall Yacht Club on the Pendennis line in calm conditions, but freshened significantly at the fleet crossed the Celtic Sea, with later boats battling through 25-knot headwinds and rough seas to reach the finish line off Kinsale, after sailing a distance of roughly 190 miles. The fastest boat took one day, three hours and 24 minutes, while the last boat in crossed the line after one day, 21 hours and 9 minutes. Leg one – full results.

The winner of Class 1, double-handed JPK 1030 Il Corvo from the Netherlands, had a tricky first half, but went on to lead the fleet for the latter part of the leg, and to be the first boat over the finish line in a time of one day, three hours and 24 minutes.

Skipper Roeland Franssens commented on the race:

‘The start from Falmouth was lovely, and we were with the leading bunch coming around Lizard. In the UKDHOS series we are never really the leading boat, so before the race we were not really into expectations. ‘Game plan was to stay clear from Lizard, having had our moments when we becalmed behind the lighthouse, and stay outside the bay going to Lands End. The first call was a mistake, the group behind us went inshore and would already tack ahead which we did not anticipate. We knew the last miles could get a bit more sporty. Direction and speed were not very steady. It kept us awake as we had to keep doing the tweaks. ‘Thankfully the finish was in Irish style. In the last couple of miles we could see the cliffs coming out of the mist. Could it be more romantic? The welcome in Ireland was grand and fully to expectations. The first pints are in, while the fleet quickly arrived behind.’

Division two was won by David Butters and Ian Braham sailing their JPK 10.10, finishing in one day, three hours and 49 minutes.

The only Irish competitor Donal O’Halloran, racing to his home port of Kinsale, also achieved a great result, finishing 2nd in Class 2. Racing on his Sunfast 3200R2, he commented after finishing the race:

‘As YMCTR virgins, my daughter Róisín and I were hugely excited about taking part in our first offshore double handed race and Leg 1 didn’t disappoint. After a gentle start we had a great tactical beat to Lands End before the fun and games started. ‘Choosing not to take the inside route, we were swept by the tide far too close to that bloody big lighthouse – which is pretty scary in the pitch black. As a Dad to experience your daughter calmly take over and reassuringly navigate our way around it – without bailing out, as I thought we needed to do, was an experience I’ll never forget. I guess it’s moments and experiences like these that make short handed sailing so special.’

Division three victory was claimed at 22.30 by Gary Heward and Russell Hawkins aboard the Maxi 1100 AmyLou, in a time of one day, six hours and 10 minutes, followed ten minutes later by James Hardiman, singlehanding his Dehler 38.

The last finisher was David Faucher aboar his Rustler 36, who finished at lunchtime the the next day in a time of one day 21 hours and 9 minutes. Two boats retired from the leg, the Westerly Oceanlord Sulaco and the Forgus 37 Strona Hoga, after conditions became particularly boisterous.

The Yachting Monthly Celtic Triangle race is the rebirth of a classic event first launched in 1984. Enthusiasm to see the event revived from the Solo Offshore Racing Club (SORC), the UK Doubehanded Offshore Series (UKDHOS), as well as several veteran ‘Triangleurs’, coalesced around the Royal Cornwall Yacht Club and saw the event run again for the first time in seven years. It is an offshore race intended to be an informal and friendly as well as competitive event that is open to both serious offshore racers and cruising sailors dipping their toe into offshore passage making and racing for the first time.

The three-legged course takes short-handed boats of at least 25ft, from Falmouth to Kinsale, a distance of approximately 190nm, from Kinsale to Tréguier (300nm), and finally Tréguier to Falmouth (110nm). The the second leg of the Celtic Triangle also acts as a qualifier for the Azores and Back Race (AZAB) 2027 entry.