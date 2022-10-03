Yachting Monthly is hiring!

Yachting Monthly, the UK's foremost yacht cruising magazine, is looking for a new deputy editor

We are looking for a talented Deputy Editor to join the team. Reporting to Yachting Monthly’s editor, we’re looking for someone who has sailing and cruising experience, coupled with writing and editorial experience, to join the team on a full-time basis.

You will be responsible for commissioning, editing and writing best-in-class technical, gear and cruising content every month, with a primary focus on print, but also planning and delivering content for online, social and video channels.

Yachting Monthly is one of the UK’s biggest selling boating titles and has been running for nearly 120 years, providing yacht sailors with expert seamanship, cruising, technical and practical advice, as well as entertainment and inspiration.

Do you have a passion for sailing, and have experience of yacht cruising or boat ownership, have solid attention to detail, good organisation skills, a calm approach and self-discipline? It’s no mean feat keeping ahead of the curve, and serving up informative and engaging content to satisfy hungry readers, but if you’re up to the challenge, we’d love to hear from you.

For more information or to apply click visit our job site. Or apply direct at: https://apply.workable.com/futureplc/j/1FC4C4505E/