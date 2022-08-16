Why is there a Calor Gas shortage?

Calor Gas has said the supply of 4.5kg and 7kg Calor butane gas bottles should improve later this year

A UK-wide shortage of 4.5kg and 7kg Calor butane gas bottles is being blamed on high seasonal demand and a shortage of workers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Calor has said both cylinder sizes ‘remain an important part of our cylinder range’ and it hoped supply would improve later in the year.

Maintenance issues at the Coryton Calor Cylinder Distribution Centre have particularly affected supply in the south east of England.

Many sailors have been impacted by the Calor Gas shortage, and have struggled to refill 4.5kg bottles.

Christopher Dawdry relies on gas for cooking onboard, having converted from Campingaz to Calor due to the cost of refill.

‘I can get a 4.5kg bottle in the locker and until recently, they were available everywhere. Now, if you check the gas cage at the marina and the local fuel station there are none,’ he said.

He is particularly concerned about those who are choosing to refill bottles themselves.

‘You can buy on eBay an adapter to either decant from a larger bottle or fill at a petrol station supplying LPG for vehicles. I had a conversation with someone in my marina who said he filled his small bottles from the big tank he has on his farm. When I asked how he measured the correct fill level, he said he filled to the top.

‘I am glad I’m not berthed near him as 80% is the max for safety,’ added Dawdry.

Continues below…

Most marinas outlaw the DIY refilling of gas bottles.

Premier Marinas sell new or exchange Calor Gas bottles at each of its sites in the UK.

Operations director, John Cervenka said as is the case nationally, Premier’s suppliers ‘are currently experiencing restrictions in the availability of certain sizes of bottles.’

‘Whilst we have not seen evidence of individuals seeking to refill bottles themselves, we would not permit this at our sites as it is a potentially extremely dangerous activity. All empty bottles are returned for refilling via our local suppliers,’ he added.

A spokesperson for Calor said: ‘’Our operations continue to feel the effect the pandemic had on our teams and supply chain which saw us prioritise the supply of key winter cylinders (larger sizes) to domestic customers reliant upon them for heating and hot water. This has meant that as we transitioned to the summer, the availability of our other cylinders, including 4.5kgs has been impacted.

‘We are working hard to improve supply by prioritising recruitment at our filling sites so we are better able to return cylinders to our retail network over the summer which will further improve availability. We apologise to anyone who has not been able to obtain their gas as readily as they are used to,’ concluded the spokesperson.

