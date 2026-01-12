Turn to Starboard and Invictus Games unveil veteran-crewed voyage around the UK

For the "Full Circle" voyage, Falmouth veteran sailing charity Turn to Starboard is partnering with Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 on a 12-week, 2,000 mile tall-ship voyage around the UK.

Turn to Starboard is also supported by record-setting veteran sailor Craig Wood, who became the first triple amputee to sail solo across the Pacific.

The 12-week “Full circle” voyage will be split into 5 legs.

Its two traditionally-rigged tall ships, Pellew and Spirit of Falmouth, both skippered and crewed by Turn to Starboard, will depart from Falmouth in March 2026 and travel anti-clockwise around the UK before returning to Falmouth in June.

The expedition aims to show the healing, transformative power of teamwork and how an epic adventure can help veterans rebuild confidence and develop community.

‘This remarkable expedition is more than a voyage- it’s a powerful story of courage, service and renewal – a testament to how adventure and the sea can help heal, inspire and bring people together,’ says Sally Terry, expedition lead and CEO of Turn to Starboard.

‘As a charity, we provide a unique, non-clinical environment where veterans can reconnect with themselves and others through the therapeutic power of sailing.

We hope this challenge will help us reach more veterans, highlight the challenges they face, and celebrate the incredible achievements made possible when opportunity meets determination.’

The expedition aims to raise $300,000 to support veterans overcoming adversity.

Funds raised will go towards supporting veterans who currently face complex challenges such as PTSD, depression, anxiety, physical injury, isolation, unemployment and low confidence, as well as towards Turn to Starboard’s aspiration of purchasing the Pellow for their fleet.

‘We have so many veterans who need our help, but we need another boat and help with running costs to keep this all going,’ says Dan Fielding, a former Royal Marine, Yachtmaster Instructor, and Turn to Starboard Chief Operating Officer who will join the expedition as Skipper.

The expedition will sail with the Invictus Games flag. The Invictus Games will commence in Birmingham one year from the expedition’s return date of 11 June 2026.

