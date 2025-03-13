Tribute to Peter Bruce, renowned racing yachtsman and author

Peter Bruce, the renowned racing yachtsman, author and editor of Heavy Weather Sailing, the authoritative book on surviving storms at sea, has passed away, aged 83

Peter Bruce revised and edited Heavy Weather Sailing, first compiled by Kaines Adlard Coles in 1967, ensuring the updated advice on sailing through bad weather remained as relevant and essential as it had for the previous 50 years.

He also wrote a number of guides and pilotage books based on his extensive knowledge of the Solent and surrounding areas

An expert sailor, Peter represented Britain in races on seven occasions: four times in the British Admiral’s Cup Team, twice in the British teams for the Australian Southern Cross series and once as the sighted skipper of one of the British Team blind sailing crews.

Peter helmed the winning individual boat in the Admiral’s Cup in 1979 and was a member of the winning teams in 1977 and 1981.



Steering his own boat, The Goodies, he won the Round the Island Race Gold Roman Bowl in 1978 and won his class in Cowes Week on at least seven occasions.

Skippering his own boat he twice won RORC races overall, and the national titles that he won are rather too numerous to mention.

In later years, Peter bought a Maxi 1100, his fourth boat named Owl, and continued cruising to Scotland, Ireland, Stockholm, Helsinki, Spain, Turkey and Newfoundland.

Also a regular contributor to Yachting Monthly, he wrote most recently about beautiful hidden anchorages on the west coast of Scotland.

‘Peter was an amazing source of knowledge whether cruising, racing or looking after boats – there was very little he didn’t know about the Solent, and his years editing Heavy Weather Sailing were an inspiration to many,’ says YM Editor Theo Stocker.

‘Personally, he was a pleasure to work with as a contributor to Yachting Monthly, and on the occasions our boats were near each other in the boatyard he offered me good advice, practical support, and a very useful pot of original Blakes rubbing and polishing paste for bronze seacocks.’

