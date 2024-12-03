Swedish crew member lost overboard mid Atlantic

A crew member tragically lost overboard while racing across the Atlantic has been named as Swedish sailor Dag Eresund. Yachts have been asked to keep a sharp lookout in the area.



‘It is with great sadness that the World Cruising Club confirms that 33-year-old Swedish sailor Dag Eresund was lost overboard from yacht Ocean Breeze on Monday 2 December at 0227 UTC,’ the WCC said in a statement.

The WCC, organisers of the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers (ARC), said the casualty’s next of kin had been informed.

A lengthy search was coordinated by MRCC (Marine Rescue Coordination Centre) Norfolk USA and involved the Volvo 70 racing yacht Ocean Breeze, ARC yacht Leaps & Bounds 2 and motor vessel Project X. Air cover was not possible due to the distance of the incident from land.

‘With loss of daylight and in worsening seas, MRCC Norfolk ended the active search at 2045 UTC on Monday 2 December,’ the WCC said.

MRCC has requested that all vessels able, should amend course to pass through the search area of 20o24.838N 043o11.623W and to keep a sharp lookout for any signs of a person in the water. All ARC yachts have been asked to assist with MRCC’s request.

This area will be amended over time to take account of drift rates and weather conditions. MRCC Norfolk will continue to provide updated coordinates.

World Cruising Club understands that the casualty was wearing an automatically inflatable lifejacket with a personal AIS beacon attached. ‘We do not know the circumstances of the incident and we will not speculate,’ the WCC said.

‘Our thoughts and prayers are with Dag Eresund’s family and friends and with all the crew members on Ocean Breeze at this unbelievably difficult time.

‘We thank the skippers and crew of Leaps & Bounds 2 and Project X for diverting to assist in the search.

‘World Cruising Club has the permission of Mr Eresund’s family to release his name. We have no additional information about the incident and will release further information as it becomes available.’

Ocean Breeze is an Austrian-flagged Volvo 70 yacht that is sailing in the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers, the annual event from Gran Canaria to Saint Lucia.

Ocean Breeze is one of 11 yachts sailing in the IRC racing division of the rally. Yachts in this division must comply with the World Sailing Offshore Special Regulations for Category 1 and the World Cruising Club safety equipment requirements.

In total, 820 people onboard 140 yachts are sailing in ARC 2024. The event departed from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on Sunday 24 November, heading 2,700 miles across the Atlantic to Saint Lucia. 2024 is the 39th edition of this sailing event.