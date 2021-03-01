Summer calling – Editor’s letter April 2021

Inevitably, once polished seamanship skills will have lost some of their lustre when we do get back on the water... Theo Stocker introduces the April 2021 issue of Yachting Monthly

After a long, hard winter for most this year, spring is around the corner.

Summer days and the possibility of easing Covid restrictions bring a sense of hopeful relief.

While I’d rather just sit and enjoy being back afloat on my first sail, I can see the sense in putting myself through the paces of a proper shakedown sail, as James Stevens suggests.

Hopefully, it will get the usual mistakes out of the way before there’s too much of an audience, or before any gremlins can derail any summer cruising plans.

While we’re examining our own sailing, spring seems like a good time to consider the impact that sailing, and the wider marine industry, has on the seas, wildlife and coastlines that we all enjoy.

Before you dismiss this as a ‘woke’ lecture to greenwash our consciences, I hope you’ll find that the articles that follow grapple with the complex issues that arise from the building, sailing and disposing of the boats and equipment we rely on.

Composite boat building is clearly here to stay, but what do we do with old boats that are built not to rot, and what materials could help boats meet a more natural end?

How practical is electric propulsion for cruising in the real world, not just the brochures?

And is there such a thing as sustainable teak, and what do we use for decks and joinery if it’s off the options list?

There are no simple answers.

And if that’s not your cup of tea, there’s always the heart-warming story about a slightly bonkers couple cruising Norway in winter aboard their 27ft cruiser, complete with labrador puppy.