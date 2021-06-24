Special event: Practical action on plastic pollution

Join Yachting Monthly editor Theo Stocker as he hosts a discussion and Q&A with leading experts on how to tackle the impact of plastic waste in our seas. Free online festival

To mark its 10th anniversary, Sea-Changers, a marine conservation charity that funds local action to tackle global issues that impact the marine environment, is hosting a free virtual festival with leading experts in the marine environment and marine conservation.

The festival includes events on:

Ocean Pollution: Practical Action on Plastic Pollution, The Deep Sea – Helen Scales in conversation Miranda Krestovnikoff and A Critical Mass of Community Marine Action.

On Thursday 24 June, Yachting Monthly editor Theo Stocker is hosting a special event with the team behind forthcoming documentary Plastic Warriors (Outpost Pictures) to discuss the issues uncovered in the film. Ahead of the film’s release in Autumn 2021, Theo Stocker (Sea-Changers Patron and Editor at Yachting Monthly), will introduce the panel before leading a discussion on the practical action we can all take to reduce the impact of plastic waste in our seas. We’ll also have an exclusive trailer from the film and will be inviting questions from you, the audience. Our guests for this exciting event will be Plastic Warriors contributors:

Poppy Chandler – Documentary producer, camerawoman and one of the driving forces behind Outpost Pictures’ film, Plastic Warriors.

Ella Daish – Environmental activist campaigning to end plastic waste generated by period products.

Cat Fletcher – Brighton’s ‘resource goddess’ and one of the founders of Freegle UK, a website for reusing almost anything.

John Vidal – Journalist and former environment editor of The Guardian.

