Renowned Arctic sailor & Yachting Monthly journalist Brian Black dies

Tributes have been paid to yachting journalist and regular Yachting Monthly contributor Brian Black, who tragically died yesterday in an accident

Renowned Arctic sailor, environmentalist and yachting journalist Brian Black has died.

Brian’s entertaining and insightful writing has graced the pages of Yachting Monthly for years, and inspired many to follow in his footsteps.

His passion for high latitude sailing, as well as his regular cruising grounds of the west coast of Scotland and Strangford Lough in Northern Ireland made him a firm favourite with readers and YM staff.

Brian initially worked for Ireland’s national and radio broadcaster RTE before a 20 year career as a journalist with UTV.

He went on to make several natural history programmes and went freelance, which gave him the time to start his Arctic sailing career.

Since the mid-1990s, he has sailed the high latitudes, mostly aboard his own boat, from his home port of Strangford Lough.

His most recent yacht was his Seastream 34 ketch, Pavane.

In his last piece for Yachting Monthly, which will be published in the October 2020 issue, Brian has written about his 50 years of sailing, mostly shared with his beloved wife, Lesley, who sadly died last year, and their children Kieron and Sarah.

Reflecting on his first voyage to Greenland, Brian recalled it ‘took me into serious trouble’.

‘I’ll never forget the deep elemental growling of the pack-ice, it was alive with menace. I lost my nerve and retreated to Iceland, one step ahead of a Force 9 storm: a good decision and a lucky one.

‘Since then I’ve been back many times to thrill at Greenland’s iron coast, the deserted fjords, the isolation, the sense that no human has ever seen this before, which is a fanciful notion because it was the whalers in the 19th century who got there first.

‘Even so, we plotted many new anchorages and first time passages that opened as the ice retreated due to global warming.

‘And yes, I’ll admit it; there were quite a few narrow escapes as well.’

Throughout his life Brian was deeply concerned with global warming and the impact on the Arctic.

He was also a member of the Irish Cruising Club and a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society.

Brian died yesterday (4 August 2020) when his car plunged into the harbour at his home village of Strangford.

He is survived by his two children Kieron and Sarah, and wider family circle.