Product recalls issued on lifejackets and paddleboards

The UK Government has issued product recalls on 11 lifejackets and three paddleboards due to concerns about safety

The RNLI is reminding water users to check if their lifejackets meet International Standards Organisation standard (ISO12402) or carry a CE mark.

It follows the recall of 11 lifejackets, buoyancy aids and swim vests by the UK Government’s Office for Product Safety and Standard, which recommends owners stop using them immediately as they may not perform in the water as expected.

The models were being sold via Amazon, which has now removed the listings.

All of the lifejackets and aids failed the PPE Regulation 2016/425 as they were supplied without the required compliance documentation or marking to show they had been independently assessed.

The affected products are: FLOATTOP 150N Inflatable Life Jacket with Integrated Deck Safety Harness, NILIPEI fishing, swimming, canoe, kayak, rowing lifejacket, LIXONG Swim Vest for Adult, ROSOAMY Life Jacket with Whistle, GRELANT Professional life jacket with whistle, AJING Life jacket portable shoulder style, ZENING Life jacket fully automatic inflatable, STECTO Life jacket, AMOUBOI Float Vest Buoyancy Aid, WELLPATH Floating Vest for Kids 5-40kg and the Rrtizan swim vest for adults

Owners of these products should contact the distributor to request redress.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said lifejackets needed to fit well and be regularly serviced.

‘It’s important to remember that all new lifejackets sold in the UK, Republic of Ireland and elsewhere in Europe are required to meet the International Standards Organisation standard (ISO12402), and older lifejackets may carry the CE mark. The International Standards Organisation standard demonstrates that a lifejacket or buoyancy aid complies with safety and performance requirements, and therefore, increases your chances of survival by up to four times if you’re immersed in cold water.’

Two Jobe paddleboards and the iRocker Blackfin paddleboard are also subject to produce recalls by the Office of Product Safety and Standards after batches were manufactured using faulty glue, allowing the seams to leak which causes the paddleboard to deflate.

The affected Jobe Duna 11.6 paddleboard will carry serial number between the following ranges: LW146327 to LW146846, LW162782 to LW163081, LW150359 to LW150858, LW160932 to LW161131, LW186750 to LW186949, LW190800 to LW192299, LW248374 to LW250373 and LW187850 to LW188109.

Jobe Yarra Teal 10.6 Inflatable Paddleboards with serial numbers between LW189300 to LW190799 also also affected. The serial number can be found on the board’s centre fin box.

Jobe Sports will replace faulty paddleboards with new ones which are safe to use.

iROCKER is recalling the iROCKER Blackfin Paddle Boards (Models V, X and XL).

The affected paddleboards will carry serial numbers starting with IR-TSEBF, and numbers between IR139020- IR141685, IR157500- IR160165 and IR160500-IR163165.

Owners will be offered replacement boards by iROCKER.

Full details on all of the product recalls can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/product-safety-alerts-reports-recalls?product_alert_type%5B%5D=product-recall

